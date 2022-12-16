Website Logo
  Friday, December 16, 2022
White House hopes senate will confirm Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India

For more than a year, Garcetti’s nomination to be US ambassador to India – announced in July 2021 – is still in limbo.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti attends the 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Marine Toys For Tots on November 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

The White House hoped that the full senate would confirm the nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as US ambassador to India, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

While giving an update about Mayor Garcetti’s nomination as ambassador to India, Pierre said, “So, look, as you know, this is a priority and continues to be a priority for us. Mayor Garcetti is well qualified to serve in this vital role.”

“The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as you know, voted Mayor Garcetti out of committee unanimously after reviewing this matter thoroughly, and we’re hopeful that the full Senate will confirm him promptly. And so we’re going to continue to support him,” she added.

For more than a year, Garcetti’s nomination to be US ambassador to India – announced in July 2021 – is still in limbo. His nomination has been held up for months because of concerns among senators on both sides about allegations that he ignored alleged sexual harassment and bullying by one of his former senior political aides. Garcetti has repeatedly denied that he ignored those allegations, according to CNN.

Finally, in January this year, Garcetti’s nomination was announced.

Last month also, Pierre reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to getting through the nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as US ambassador to India.
Answering a question whether the White House will push the US Senate to finally get a vote on Garcetti’s nomination, Jean-Pierre said, “Absolutely. India is a very important relationship that we have. You — you saw the President greet and meet very briefly with Prime Minister Modi just last week when he was — in Bali. It’s an important relationship that — that we truly respect.”

“As for Mayor Garcetti, we are committed to getting him through the process. We are continuing — to talk to the Senate about making that happen. That is a priority of ours. And I just don’t have anything further to share on any strategy or anything else moving forward on that,” the White House Press Secretary added.

The United States continues to seek the expeditious confirmation of the Los Angeles Mayor, as the ambassador to India, following a long delay in the confirmation of his nomination.

In January this year, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed the nomination of Garcetti to be the US Ambassador to India. However, the nomination needed to be confirmed by a majority of the US Senate.

Garcetti’s nomination came under a shadow after a Senate report released suggested that Garcetti had ignored a pattern of sexual harassment allegedly carried out by one of his top aides.

