What Should You Look for in Cloud Storage Software?

By: Admin

Most companies need some kind of cloud storage software solution in place, whether it’s to make it easier to collaborate on work and share files or whether it’s to improve security. But with thousands of cloud storage software options on the market, it can be hard to know what the “right” choice for your business is.

So what, exactly, should you look for in cloud storage software?

Capacity

First, take a look at the capacity offered by this company. Some cloud storage apps offer unlimited (or nearly unlimited) storage options. Some have a hard cap on what your team can upload. Some have a cap per individual, allocating a specific amount of storage space for each person on your team. You’ll want to do an assessment of your company’s storage needs, both now and in the future, and subscribe to an option that gives you all that and more; it’s hard to predict what your storage needs will be like in the future, especially if you’re undergoing growth, so it doesn’t hurt to have some extra wiggle room.

Backup and Recovery Options

Any disaster recovery expert will tell you the importance of being able to backup and recover your work. If your company is the target of a cyberattack and you lose your hard copies of files, will you be able to retrieve them easily from a cloud-stored backup? Is your cloud storage company of choice backing up your data in multiple locations to prevent the possibility of losing that data in a natural disaster or cyberattack? What is their method of backup? And what options do you have to restore previous storage states (in case, say, a disgruntled employee decides to delete all your data)?

Ease of Access

How easy is it for employees to access and use the app? If you want to use this cloud storage solution throughout your entire organization and get the most out of it, the app interface itself should be intuitive, with a positive user experience. Ideally, you’ll be able to access and use the app easily regardless of where you are or what kind of device you’re using.

Collaboration Tools

Do you expect to be able to collaborate on various files and projects being hosted in the cloud? Some modern cloud storage solutions pride themselves on making it easy for people to make comments, recommend edits, and even work side-by-side on a shared file when stored. You may need some, all, or none of these collaboration features – so keep an eye out for them as you’re shopping for the best solution.

Security

Roughly 43 percent of all cyberattacks target small businesses. If your cloud storage solution isn’t properly secured, it could make you unnecessarily vulnerable. Some of the security burden will fall on your organization and your employees; for example, you’ll need to choose strong passwords for the cloud storage solution that aren’t being used for any other app. However, you’ll also want to make sure the cloud storage company itself is following best practices for security and is constantly staying up-to-date with the latest best practices.

Integrations

Your cloud storage software isn’t the only app in your company’s arsenal. What else are you using and how closely do those apps need to work together? Many of the top cloud storage solutions available today offer a flexible range of integrations, allowing you to tie the functionality of your more important apps together (and streamline your workflows in the process).

Updates and Future

The cloud storage app may look great as you’re seeing it today, but how is it going to look in another few years? Make sure you find a solution with a dedicated team of developers who are willing and able to add new features, expand its capabilities, and make security updates well into the future.

Customer Service

What happens if something goes wrong? While shopping for the right solution, test out the customer service team and see what your options are for getting support. You don’t want to be caught in an emergency with no one to call and no one to help you.

Cost

Of course, you’ll also need to think about cost. Your company may be working with a strict budget; if so, you may be forced to find the best product that’s still affordable. Otherwise, you’ll need to carefully consider both the cost and the benefits of each app.

There’s no cloud storage software solution that’s perfect for all businesses. Some will come with a robust set of features, but will also cost more – while some will fit fine within your budget, but may not have everything you want. Consider your priorities carefully when making this decision and evaluate a wide range of options before finalizing it.