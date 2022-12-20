What is latest TikTok trend brown noise and can it help you sleep better?

Brown noise is characterised by a heavy emphasis on low-frequency sounds.

A rushing river – Image Credit: iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

There’s a new trend on TikTok that has people listening to brown noise which they claim can help them relax and quickly put them to sleep.

While some people use it to improve their focus others use brown noise to catch up on some much-needed sleep, as a result of sleep-related issues that seem to plague them.

Brown noise, white noise, and even pink noise are examples of sonic hues, also known as the noise spectrum.

These noises are supposedly “constant” noises with minimal sound variations like highs, lows, and changing speeds as opposed to sounds such as music or someone reading loudly.

What is brown noise?

According to a previous report in The Guardian, brown noise can be described as more of a hum, like the crashing of waves, heavy rain, or an empty airplane cruising peacefully.

Also, apparently, the “brown” in brown noise is not a colour, but a reference to sound that mimics Brownian motion, the movement pollen makes in water, which was reportedly identified by botanist Robert Brown back in 1827.

A report in Live Science informs that Brown noise is also known as “red noise” and it is characterised by a heavy emphasis on low-frequency sounds.

The name, red noise, reportedly comes from an analogy to light. Red light has more lower-frequency waves than white light does – just like brown noise comprises more lower-frequency sound waves than white noise does.

Thus, brown noise sounds like a deeper, “bassier” form of white noise.

Also, everyone has probably heard brown noise before but without realising it has a special name. For instance, thunder, the roar of a waterfall, or heavy rain is very close to brown noise.

Many people find these sounds very soothing and comforting.

“Brown noise is a more palatable listening experience because most of the higher frequencies, which can be harsh or distracting to the listener, are removed,” said Giles Williams, the music director of commercial music service Rehegoo.

The 3 noises

The distinguishing factor between brown noise, and white or pink noise is the pitch (or frequency).

A report in The Conversation states that white noise describes sound spread evenly across frequencies. It reportedly includes low, mid-range, and high frequencies. For example, sounds like radio static.

Pink noise on the other hand has more low-and less high-frequency sound. It is lower and deeper than white noise. For example, the sound of steady rainfall.

Whereas brown noise has lower frequencies than both white and pink noise. It sounds deeper. Take, for instance, the sound of a rushing river or rough surf.

Does ‘noise’ help you sleep? Is TikTok right?

Though researchers have not specifically examined the effect of brown noise on sleep, there is reportedly some limited science about the impact of white or pink noise.

Also, some studies suggest that white and pink noise helps one to fall asleep quicker – while improving sleep quality. However, the quality of science seems to be low in this area.

And while auditory stimulation may help to improve memory in young healthy people, auditory stimulation using pink noise may also increase deep sleep, in older individuals.

Overall, a few studies have also reportedly examined how improved sleep using noise aids moods and functioning in the daytime.

Ultimately, these are the benefits we all seek from a good night’s sleep.

Finally, experts are of the opinion that to get better sleep in the long term, sleep problems should be treated with evidence-based treatments before they develop into chronic issues, and recommendations on TikTok should not be relied upon to treat such issues.