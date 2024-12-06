  • Friday, December 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

West Midlands chief constable faces bullying claim from former officer

During her tenure, Bano established a monthly forum called Brave Spaces in 2020 to address issues of racism and misogyny.

By: EasternEye

THE CHIEF constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, is facing allegations of bullying from former inspector Khizra Bano, who claims the force ignored her warnings about racism and misogyny.

Bano, 45, who served for 22 years and was once named British Policewoman of the Year, has filed an employment tribunal claim alleging unlawful discrimination, harassment, and victimisation, as reported by The Times.

Bano alleges Guildford displayed bullying behaviour during a meeting and says she was subjected to an eight-month misconduct investigation after accusing him of having a reputation for bullying. She retired on mental health grounds following the investigation.

During her tenure, Bano established a monthly forum called Brave Spaces in 2020 to address issues of racism and misogyny.

Allegations raised included racial slurs written in lavatories and derogatory comments made to officers, the newspaper reported.

Despite initial support from senior officers, Bano claims no substantial changes were made, and she faced retaliation after supporting a colleague, Rebecca Kalam, who won a record £820,000 payout in a harassment case against the force.

Bano also reported being reprimanded for a social media post featuring her in uniform, which was part of a recruitment campaign aimed at Black and Asian candidates. She alleges an assistant chief constable warned her against becoming involved in Kalam’s case, suggesting she might “get caught in the crossfire,” reported The Times.

Guildford denies any wrongdoing, and the force’s defence claims Bano’s referral to professional standards was a proportionate response to her conduct, which included calling Guildford a “massive arse.” Investigators later found no case to answer.

West Midlands Police acting deputy chief constable Claire Bell stated the force is committed to addressing discriminatory behaviour but will defend against unfounded allegations. She noted that Bano’s claims of sex and race discrimination were dismissed or withdrawn.

The Times recently reported that Guildford retired in November but plans to be rehired this month, protecting his pension, a move that has drawn scrutiny within policing circles.

Related Stories
News

Sadiq Khan set for knighthood in New Year honours: report
News

Visa holders asked to switch to eVisa before year-end
UK

Study: Diversity texts may inflate racism claims
UK

Nick Clegg warns of Musk’s ‘outsized role’ in US politics
News

Nationwide radio fault disrupts rail services
News

Starmer sets out six targets to ‘take country forward’
News

Indian tanker captain honoured for ‘exceptional courage’ after missile strike
UK

Yvette Cooper calls for overhaul of immigration and asylum systems
News

Muhammad and Olivia top baby name charts in England and Wales
UK

Facebook to investigate posts linked to Southport riots
News

Yunus calls for unity against ‘Indian aggression’ in Bangladesh
News

Joya Chatterji’s book ‘blending the personal and historical’ wins Wolfson History Prize 2024
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
West Midlands West Midlands chief constable faces bullying claim from former officer
John Lyttle Former Boohoo boss cites stalking and espionage in resignation
Sadiq Khan set for knighthood in New Year honours: report
UK visa Visa holders asked to switch to eVisa before year-end
Study: Diversity texts may inflate racism claims
Kabir-Kabeezy-Singh America’s Got Talent fame comedian Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh dies at…