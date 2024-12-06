West Midlands chief constable faces bullying claim from former officer

During her tenure, Bano established a monthly forum called Brave Spaces in 2020 to address issues of racism and misogyny.

THE CHIEF constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, is facing allegations of bullying from former inspector Khizra Bano, who claims the force ignored her warnings about racism and misogyny.

Bano, 45, who served for 22 years and was once named British Policewoman of the Year, has filed an employment tribunal claim alleging unlawful discrimination, harassment, and victimisation, as reported by The Times.

Bano alleges Guildford displayed bullying behaviour during a meeting and says she was subjected to an eight-month misconduct investigation after accusing him of having a reputation for bullying. She retired on mental health grounds following the investigation.

Allegations raised included racial slurs written in lavatories and derogatory comments made to officers, the newspaper reported.

Despite initial support from senior officers, Bano claims no substantial changes were made, and she faced retaliation after supporting a colleague, Rebecca Kalam, who won a record £820,000 payout in a harassment case against the force.

Bano also reported being reprimanded for a social media post featuring her in uniform, which was part of a recruitment campaign aimed at Black and Asian candidates. She alleges an assistant chief constable warned her against becoming involved in Kalam’s case, suggesting she might “get caught in the crossfire,” reported The Times.

Guildford denies any wrongdoing, and the force’s defence claims Bano’s referral to professional standards was a proportionate response to her conduct, which included calling Guildford a “massive arse.” Investigators later found no case to answer.

West Midlands Police acting deputy chief constable Claire Bell stated the force is committed to addressing discriminatory behaviour but will defend against unfounded allegations. She noted that Bano’s claims of sex and race discrimination were dismissed or withdrawn.

The Times recently reported that Guildford retired in November but plans to be rehired this month, protecting his pension, a move that has drawn scrutiny within policing circles.