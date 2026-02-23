'Wednesday' season 3 shake-up as series regular exits and new cast joins Nevermore

Highlights

Wednesday loses series regular Noah B. Taylor ahead of season three



Winona Ryder and Eva Green among major additions



Filming begins in Dublin with Tim Burton returning as director and executive producer



Joanna Lumley promoted to series regular



Departure marks latest character exit

The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday is heading into its third season with notable cast changes. Noah B. Taylor, who played werewolf student Bruno Yuson, will not return after his character’s departure at the end of season two, where he left Nevermore Academy following a storyline involving his relationship with Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers.

His exit follows an earlier shift in the series when Percy Hynes White left ahead of the second season.

Production begins with fresh faces

Netflix confirmed that filming is under way in Dublin, with Burton returning to steer the next chapter. Showrunners have hinted at new students, teachers and deeper exploration of Addams family history as the story expands.

Among the incoming cast, Ryder will appear in a recurring role, reuniting with Burton and lead star Jenna Ortega. Green will also join the series, playing the long-lost sister of Morticia Addams, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Additional newcomers include Chris Sarandon, Oscar Morgan, Kennedy Moyer and actor Noah Taylor.

Familiar faces return to Nevermore

Lumley, who plays Grandmama Hester Frump, has been elevated to a series regular for the new season. Returning cast members include Ortega, Myers, Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper and Joy Sunday, with Fred Armisen continuing in a recurring role as Uncle Fester.

Burton said he was pleased to reunite with the core ensemble while welcoming new collaborators, describing the upcoming season as a particularly special one for the creative team.