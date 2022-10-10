Website Logo
  • Monday, October 10, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Watch: Royal Navy tests Iron Man-style ‘jet pack’ suits

They can reach speed of more than 85mph and can fly for around 10 minutes.

Video grab/YouTube.

By: Pramod Thomas

In a major development, Royal Navy has tested Iron Man-style ‘jet pack’ suits over the New York Harbor and landed onto HMS Queen Elizabeth.

A video footage of the testing was posted by Salisbury, UK-based aerospace company Gravity Industries on Sunday (9).

The company has claimed that the jet packs can reach speed of more than 85mph and can fly for around 10 minutes.

Reports said that marines flew over the Atlantic in the suits with helmet-steered weapon mounts and tactical suits before landing on the carrier.

The suits were showcased when HMS Queen Elizabeth was in New York to host the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF).

“The team and I are delivering on the vision to build Gravity into a world-class aeronautical engineering business, challenge perceived boundaries in human aviation, and inspire a generation to dare ask ‘what if,” said Gravity Industries founder Richard Browning, a British ex-Marine inventor.

Browning claimed that the jet packs will enable servicemen to attack from rigid inflatables and assist them to board ships and other vessels.

Browning flew his own 5-engine jet pack suit around the HMS Queen Elizabeth. Video showed that operators working with the Royal Marines were launched from rigid inflatable boats and land aboard the Royal Navy Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol ship HMS Tamar.

It is reported that the force has been testing the concept of jet suit assault teams for two years. In 2021, Royal Navy confirmed jet packs could be used to storm boats in dangerous stealth missions.

A spokesman said that Marines use stealth and speed to board suspect vessels. He added that they are specialists in terrorist assault, anti-smuggling and piracy operations around the world. “The commandos work in small teams in fast raiding boats to board suspicious vessels with the help of maritime snipers in Wildcat helicopters and drones. The trial looked at the utility of the jet suit – which allows the user to fly – in maritime boarding operations and the specialist vertical access techniques associated to them,” the spokesman was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK celebrates Durga Puja parade on Thames, Diwali at Trafalgar Square
News
Indian restaurant in Virginia spray-painted with racist graffiti
News
What is dyspraxia, a neurological condition that affects Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe?
News
Leicester police warn trouble-makers from ruining Diwali celebrations, promise ‘swift action’
News
Florida woman kills sister for flirting with her boyfriend
HEADLINE STORY
Lord Bilimoria’s lenders set to receive payout as his Cobra beer business gets £2.3m dividend
News
India-UK FTA talks face deadlock over data: Report
News
Ex-Infosys recruiter says she was directed not to hire Indian-origin professionals
News
Three charged with murder of man outside Coventry mosque
News
Indian mission in UK probes illegal visa handlers
News
Suella Braverman and Liz Truss differ over open borders migration policy with India
News
Six police officers and an ex-officer face probe over ‘offensive’ WhatsApp messages
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW