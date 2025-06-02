Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in 'Wake up dead man: A knives out mystery' on Netflix this December

Daniel Craig is back as detective Benoit Blanc, but this time the stakes are higher and the tone darker. Netflix has locked in 12 December 2025 for the release of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third film in Rian Johnson’s popular whodunit series.
The teaser, revealed during Netflix’s Tudum fan event, shows a moody, church-based setting. Craig’s voice breaks through the silence with the words: “The impossible crime,” setting the tone for a mystery far more intense than anything we've seen Blanc solve before.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
While the plot is still under wraps, what’s clear is that Wake Up Dead Man won’t follow the sun-drenched absurdities of Glass Onion. This time, the detective swaps a luxury island for a village steeped in shadows, with a chapel at the centre of the storm. The official synopsis calls it his “most dangerous case yet.”
Joining Craig is a fresh star lineup that includes Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Cailee Spaeny, and Josh O’Connor. Kunis plays a police chief named Geraldine Scott, while Brolin and O’Connor take on the roles of priests. Andrew Scott, seen holding a knife in the teaser, could be central to the mystery, while Spaeny’s absence from major scenes has sparked speculation that her character may be the story’s first casualty.
Director Rian Johnson, who also wrote the script, continues to shape the Knives Out world with each film presenting a fresh tone and setting. Unlike its predecessors, this one leans towards gothic drama and suspense, with ghostly visuals and a more sinister feel.
Netflix snapped up the rights for two sequels in a reported £320 million (₹3,360 crores) deal after the success of the original Knives Out. With Wake Up Dead Man, the streaming platform seems to be banking on another hit. Craig, now a familiar face as the clever and quirky Blanc, once again steps into the chaos to piece together a murder that no one else can solve.
With hints, red herrings, and a packed cast, this December release is shaping up to be more than just another sequel. In fact, it may just be the most gripping chapter yet.