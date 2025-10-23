Virtusa appoints Harpreet Arora to lead UK, Europe and Middle East operations

Highlights

Virtusa expands leadership

Global digital engineering firm Virtusa has appointed banking technology veteran Harpreet Arora as head of its UK, Europe and Middle East operations, marking a significant push to expand its footprint in these high-growth markets.

Arora, who brings over 25 years of international leadership experience, will be responsible for accelerating Virtusa’s market expansion strategy and driving strategic client relationships across the region.

The appointment signals the Massachusetts-headquartered company’s ambitions to deepen its presence in Europe’s competitive technology services sector.

“Harpreet’s vision will be instrumental as we look to expand our footprint and deepen our value proposition to clients in high-potential regions,” said Nitesh Banga, Virtusa’s president and chief executive officer.

Arora drives growth

The new regional head arrives with an impressive pedigree in banking and financial services technology.

Most recently, Arora led Wipro’s Europe Consulting business and previously headed the company’s global banking, financial services, and insurance consulting portfolio from 2018 to 2024. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in the Capco acquisition and drove business value across Wipro’s acquired entities.

Before Wipro, Arora spent a decade at Infosys, where he drove profit and loss growth within the financial services business in Europe. His career also includes strategic roles at Ernst & Young in London and corporate banking positions at Citigroup and ICICI.

“This is a pivotal time for the technology services industry, and I look forward to leading our growth in strategic markets,” Arora said, highlighting his enthusiasm for Virtusa’s focus on AI-led innovation and digital engineering.

The appointment comes as global technology firms intensify competition for Europe’s digital transformation market, with companies increasingly seeking partners who can navigate complex regulatory environments whilst delivering cutting-edge solutions.

Virtusa specialises in product and platform engineering services, combining strategy, design, and engineering expertise across sectors including financial services, healthcare, and communications.