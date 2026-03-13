Highlights

Priyadarshan revealed that Virat Kohli enjoys watching his film Dhol before matches to relax.

The director said the comedy, once a box office disappointment, has found new viewers on streaming platforms.

He admitted he may make only one more comedy film before stepping away from the genre.

Virat Kohli’s fondness for Dhol

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan says Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is among those who enjoy revisiting his comedy Dhol.

In a recent interview, the director said he was pleased to learn that Kohli and other players reportedly watch the 2007 film before matches to relax, often quoting its dialogues to each other. The revelation was particularly striking for Priyadarshan because the film did not perform well at the box office when it was first released.

From box office setback to cult following

Priyadarshan recalled that the commercial failures of Dhol and Khatta Meetha (2010) affected him emotionally at the time. He had expected both films to succeed in theatres but said they failed to receive the appreciation he believed they deserved.

Over the years, however, the films have discovered a wider audience through streaming platforms. The director said viewers are now revisiting Dhol, giving the comedy a new lease of life and turning it into a cult favourite.

Why the director may step away from comedy

Despite building his reputation on humour, Priyadarshan said he is now cautious about returning to the genre. After more than four decades in filmmaking, he believes he may have run out of fresh ideas and does not want to repeat earlier work.

The director added that he might make one final comedy before moving away from the genre. He also noted that working with actors such as Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav has always helped him deliver humour effectively, thanks to their strong comic timing.