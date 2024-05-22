  • Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Vennells: I was ‘too trusting’ but I did ask questions

She sobbed after telling a public inquiry the wrongful conviction of hundreds of postmasters had been caused by errors not conspiracy

Paula Vennells (C) arrives to give evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, in central London, on May 22, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER British Post Office boss Paula Vennells sobbed on Wednesday (22) after telling a public inquiry the wrongful conviction of hundreds of postmasters had been caused by errors not conspiracy, and if anything she had been “too trusting” of others.

More than 700 local post office branch managers, who were often at the heart of small communities, were convicted between 1999 and 2015 after a faulty IT system called Horizon from Japan’s Fujitsu led to shortfalls in their accounts.

The state-owned Post Office prosecuted them under special powers, despite evidence that it knew of the IT problems.

Some were jailed, others bankrupted and many saw marriages and reputations destroyed in one of Britain’s biggest miscarriages of justice. Some died before being cleared.

Vennells, a 65-year-old ordained priest who led the Post Office from 2012 to 2019, opened three days of testimony on Wednesday with an apology.

“I am very, very sorry,” she said, in her first public comments in nearly a decade.

She was asked how it was possible that she had not known about the IT problems and about a cover-up that allowed prosecutions to continue while concern grew.

“There was information I wasn’t given,” she said. “One of my reflections on all this is that I was too trusting. I did probe and I did ask questions.”

Public outrage about the scandal erupted at the turn of the year when the ITV channel dramatised the postmasters’ campaign for justice in Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Soon after, the government legislated to exonerate all those convicted. But no senior staff from the Post Office or Fujitsu have yet been charged with any offence.

Vennells, who had held senior positions at the Post Office since 2007, broke down in tears several times, including when acknowledging that a previous statement had been untrue.

She had told lawmakers that every prosecution connected with Horizon had been successful, even though that was not the case.

“The Post Office knew that,” she said. “Personally I didn’t know that, and I’m incredibly sorry.”

She also told a committee of lawmakers in 2015 that there was no evidence of a miscarriage of justice.

Asked if she had continued to believe that was the case until she stepped down in 2019, she said: “I think that’s right.”

The Post Office agreed a £58 million ($74m) settlement with 555 sub-postmasters shortly after she left.

Inquiry chair Wyn Williams queried how Vennells, who received more than £4.5m ($5.7m) in salary and bonuses, did not realise until 2012 that the Post Office was conducting its own prosecutions as a state body with special powers.

She replied by saying she had “no recollection” of the powers being discussed.

(Reuters)

Related Stories

News
Woman dies in attack by her XL bully dogs
HEADLINE STORY
ACTA awards 2024: ‘We must tell Asian stories’
News
Migrant graduates to face annual English tests to stay in UK
News
Inflation slows to near three-year low
News
London-Singapore flight hit by turbulence, one dead
News
Universities, Indian students urge Sunak to keep the post-study visa
HEADLINE STORY
Comment: Sunak’s numbers challenge may soon pass to Starmer
HEADLINE STORY
Nadia Fall named new artistic director of Young Vic Theatre
News
Imtiyaz Shaikh sworn in as Swindon’s first Indian mayor
News
Two pharmacists sentenced to two years for illegal drugs supply
News
Contaminated blood scandal: Sunak offers apology to victims
News
Iran president Raisi’s death shocking: Modi

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Most Popular
Vennells: I was ‘too trusting’ but I did ask questions
Daniel Radcliffe looks forward to new ‘Harry Potter’ adaptation, but…
contaminated-blood-scandal
Contaminated blood scandal survivor hails report
paula-vennels-post-office
Who is Paula Vennells?
Asian GP becomes Newcastle’s first Tory winner in 32 years
Sunak says poll will be in second half of year