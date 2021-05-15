Veena Malik receives backlash over anti-Semitic tweet

PAKISTANI actress Veena Malik received backlash when she misquoted Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler on her Twitter account on Tuesday (11) as tensions escalated between the Israeli security forces and Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza. The tweet was emphatically anti-Semitic in referencing the Holocaust and for a time visible to her 1.2 million followers on Twitter.

“I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them,” posted Malik, attributing the quote to ‘Adolf Hitler’ in a now-deleted tweet.

Twitter has removed the post by Malik. Later, however, American journalist Andy Ngô clarified that the Hitler quote attributed by Malik appears to be made-up but is “nonetheless often quoted in some variation by anti-Semites to express hatred of Jews and/or Israel.”

Malik also published a tweet with the hashtag “Free Palestine” and a separate tweet where she wrote the Iron Dome, Israel’s missile defense system, “is doomed.”

“#IronDome is doomed,” she tweeted.

Veena’s tweet endorsing the genocide of the Jews got a lot of criticism. She has not posted any apologies but after receiving backlash on social media, she did post a clarification on Instagram on Wednesday (12) that her Twitter account had been compromised and she was getting it fixed.

Her Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.