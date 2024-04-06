  • Saturday, April 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

US, Israel on high alert as Iran vows revenge after Damascus embassy attack

The strike on Iran’s embassy in Damascus, suspected to be conducted by Israeli warplanes, resulted in the death of an Iranian military commander, escalating tensions between Israel and its regional adversaries.

In response to the strike, thousands gathered for the funeral of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria, chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

The United States is on high alert, bracing for potential attacks by Iran on Israeli or American assets in the region, following Israel’s recent strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria’s Damascus.

“We’re definitely at a high state of vigilance,” the official said in confirming a CNN report that said an attack could come in the next week.

The strike on Iran’s embassy in Damascus, suspected to be conducted by Israeli warplanes, resulted in the death of an Iranian military commander, escalating tensions between Israel and its regional adversaries.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the deaths of seven Iranian military advisers, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in its Quds Force.

In response to the strike, thousands gathered for the funeral of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria, chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans. Iranian officials warned of consequences for Israel, with General Hossein Salami stating that Israel “cannot escape the consequences” of its actions.

The strike coincided with Quds Day, a day of pro-Palestinian rallies supported by Iran and its allies. Similar demonstrations took place in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Bahrain, with Hezbollah’s leader delivering a speech in Lebanon.

US President Joe Biden discussed the threat from Iran in a phone call on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Our teams have been in regular and continuous contact since then. The United States fully supports the defense of Israel against threats from Iran,” a senior Biden administration official said.

Israel responded by strengthening its defenses and halting leave for combat units.

‘Mourners held Iranian, Palestinian flags and Hezbollah flags, chanting “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!”‘

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, leader of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad which fights alongside Hamas in Gaza, attended the funeral, Iran’s Fars news agency reported. President Ebrahim Raisi and his predecessor Hassan Rouhani were also present.

Guards chief Salami said Tehran was determined to make Israel pay for the raid. “The Zionist regime cannot escape the consequences of the harm it does,” he said, adding: “It is exposed and knows very well what is going to happen.”

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Israel “will be punished” for the killings.

Hezbollah says yet to use ‘main’ weapons against Israel

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement warned Friday his group had not yet used its main weapons in nearly six months of cross-border exchanges with Israel since the Gaza war began.

“We have not employed our main weapons yet, nor have we used our main forces,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking Quds (Jerusalem) Day — an annual day of pro-Palestinian rallies held by Iran and its allies.

(Agencies)

Related Stories

News
China may misuse AI to target elections in India and US: Microsoft
News
More employment protection for new parents
UK
UK rail services hit as train drivers go on strike
News
Indian student dies in US, police probe underway
News
New UK documentary examines racist attacks on British Indians
News
Asian neurologist’s UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis
News
Helping cancer-hit young people lead normal lives
News
Arsenal CEO proud of restoring Gunners’ glory and faith of fans
US
US executes man convicted of killing two, including Indian
UK
Well-known doctor dies of rare ailment, family alleges negligence
INDIA
India elections: Congress manifesto promises jobs, support for farmers
News
Bird flu pandemic could be ‘100 times worse than Covid’, say experts

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW