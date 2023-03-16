Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Uncle receives life sentence for killing Somaiya Begum for rejecting marriage proposal

The attack occurred at Begum’s home in Bradford, West Yorkshire on 25 June 2022, and Khan then disposed of her body on waste ground

Somaiya Begum – (Photo: West Yorkshire police website)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Mohammed Taroos Khan has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his niece, 20-year-old Somaiya Begum, who refused to marry a man in Pakistan.

The attack occurred at her home in Bradford, West Yorkshire on 25 June 2022, and Khan then disposed of her body on waste ground. Her decomposed remains were discovered 11 days later.

Begum lived with her grandmother and another uncle under a forced marriage protection order after her father attempted to force her to marry a cousin in Pakistan using threats of violence.

Khan, who was forbidden from visiting the house due to a restraining order obtained after he threatened his daughter with a knife, murdered Begum.

The order extended to cover his mother, daughter, and the address where Begum lived.

Begum had reported the situation to authorities in Bradford when she was promised to someone against her wishes at the age of 16.

Despite sentencing Khan, 53, to life in prison on Wednesday (15) Justice Garnham stated that there was no clear motive for the attack on Begum and that it was impossible to determine whether it was part of a larger family arrangement.

He told Bradford crown court, “All that matters for present purposes is that the jury have found you guilty of the heinous crime of murder.

“I decline to speculate on your motive and I reject the prosecution’s suggestion that I should treat this as any form of so-called honour killing.”

Khan was chastised by Garnham for unlawfully disposing of Somaiya’s body, which was considered one of the serious aggravating factors leading to the increase of his sentence from a starting point of 15 years.

Khan had kept Begum’s body in a shipping container overnight before searching for a location to dispose of it.

While passing the sentence, the judge told Khan who was found guilty of murder on Tuesday (14) that he would be an old man before he is eligible for parole.

Khan was also sentenced to five years for perverting the course of justice. And though he tried to speak to the judge after the sentencing he was told he couldn’t.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Shoplifter in Wiltshire makes half a million pounds through refund scam spree
News
NHS strikes: UK government, healthcare unions agree final pay offer
INDIA
Oxford debate: Varun Gandhi declines invitation to criticise Modi
News
SpiceJet grounds pilots for allegedly consuming coffee in cockpit
News
Mayor of Newark signs agreement with non-existent Hindu nation, retracts later
UK
Sunak’s funding for public swimming pools makes a splash in UK budget
News
Indian consulate in Brisbane closed after Khalistani protest
UK
UK aid to India failed to support human rights, inclusive growth: Watchdog
News
Imran Khan defies arrest under Pakistan’s ‘jungle law’
US
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as ‘integral part’ of India, rejects Chinese claims
News
Senate confirms Garcetti as US ambassador to India
UK
Law Society hails India for opening up legal services sector
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW