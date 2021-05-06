UK’s top charities and trusts launch Coronavirus Appeals for India

By Swati Rana

INDIA’S rising Covid infection rates and deaths have prompted relief efforts from countries worldwide as well as community and charitable organisations. On Thursday (5), India reported 412,431 new cases and 3,980 deaths. There are several reports of shortage of oxygen and availability of beds in hospitals. Some charities have pledged to provide oxygen cylinders, while others aim to provide PPE kits and medical supplies.

To help India many of the UK’s top charities and associations have launched appeals. Individuals and groups have started fundraising to help those affected in India.

British Asian Trust (BAT): The trust has launched its ‘Oxygen for India Appeal’ last week which aims to provide immediate relief where it is most needed. It has raised more than £2 million in under a week, with funding to help distribute oxygen concentrators to hospitals in need. Working with the Indian and UK governments, the trust’s advisors and programme partners in India have outlined support that will complement what industry, government and other charities are doing to help. The trust aims to deliver as many ‘oxygen concentrators’ to hospitals as quickly as possible.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha: BAPS initiated an emergency campaign to support relief efforts in India. BAPS in the UK raised more than £500,000 in six days to support its Covid-19 relief work in India.

Its ‘Cycle to Save Lives in India’ campaign began on April 28 was a 48-hour, non-stop static relay cycle challenge. It aimed to cover 7,600 km – the distance between London and Delhi – but ended up doubling that, so completing a 20,127 km return journey of London to Delhi and back. As part of a relay, 787 participants cycled during the day and throughout the night from Saturday (1) to Monday (3) at BAPS Swaminarayan mandirs in London, Chigwell and Leicester. Their collective efforts, sponsored by more than 13,000 donors, raised more than £500,000, which will be directed towards the life-saving relief efforts in India.

British Indian Jewish Association (BIJA): Supporting BAT’s efforts, the BIJA have raised more than £110,000 for the appeal. The amount raised is equivalent to helping 220,000 patients with breathing difficulties through low-flow oxygen concentrators, BIJA said. BIJA co-chairs Zaki Cooper and Dr Peter Chadha said they were “overwhelmed” by the public response. “India is a very special country to so many in our communities (and) this fund-raising effort shows that we stand in solidarity with the people of India in combating this terrible virus,” they said.

Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC): DEC brings together UK’s 14 aid charities to raise funds for the large-scale disasters that hit countries. The committee initiated its Coronavirus Appeal in July 2020. Since then it has raised £41 million and this funding is being spent by DEC charities across the seven fragile places the appeal was launched for, including Yemen, Syria and South Sudan. Given the devastating coronavirus surge in India at the moment, it extended its appeal to include India on April 28, 2021 and, as of this date, all donations received will be used to respond to the crisis in India. The committee is raising funds through its 14 members charities including Action Against Hunger, Action Aid, Age International, BritishRedCross, Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD), Care, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide, Islamic Relief, OXFAM, Plan International, Save The Child, Tearfund, and World Vision.

Khalsa Aid International: The Organisation is supporting medical networks across India, comprising established medical organisations, facilities and NGOs who are working on the ground to assist Covid-19 patients. It has delivered the first batch of oxygen concentrators to India. As Punjab now prepares for an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the organisation is launching a Punjab and India Medical Appeal.

OXFAM: The organisation issued an ‘India Covid-19 Appeal’ to help urgent medical supplies to hospitals in India. It is working with the government to distribute PPE kits to frontline health workers. It aims to fund oxygen cylinders and other equipment for hospitals and health centres. It is also making direct cash transfers to the most vulnerable households so that they can buy food, hygiene kits, and hand washing facilities. They are also engaging with governments and pharmaceutical companies to remove the barriers to increasing vaccine production and ensure access for everyone.

Care International: Care International in UK has urged people to donate funds so that their team in India can set up temporary Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres to increase the availability of hospital beds, medical oxygen, medical staff, drugs, PPE Kits, and more. It aims to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination drive and support communities in adopting Covid-safe-behaviour. It is also addressing the immediate relief needs of migrant labourers and families caused by the breakdown of livelihoods due to the crisis.

Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC): An initiative by the charity has raised more than £200,000 toward a new Covid health centre in south Gujarat. The centre, located in the Valsad district, is designed to serve hundreds of rural residents who have no access to Covid care facilities. Initially opened on April 25 with 50 beds, organisers have now announced further plans to expand the centre to 100 beds. All treatment is provided free of charge to those in need. Funds raised will be used initially to support the new centre and any surplus funds may be used for charitable projects including supporting relief from the Covid-19 outbreak, a SRLC spokesperson said.

The Shanta Foundation: It has raised an appeal to help Shree Krishna Hospital, as the hospital is facing a shortfall of beds and ventilation capacity. The hospital needs more ICU & HDU beds; Oxygen generators on-site and safety caregivers like hand rub, N95 masks, PPE Kits etc. The foundation will double the donors contribution up to £1.

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO): It has begun fundraising for food and medical equipment, and recently launched a virtual hub to tele-triage with Indian colleagues. The money raised will go toward vital medical equipment and help feed the needy in India. To help with oxygen supplies (such as oxygen concentrators and ventilators), the organisation has teamed up with the NHS and the High Commission of India to source and supply them to medical facilities in India. As of May 4, BAPIO’s appeal had raised more than £124,000 of their £500,000 target. They have also helped to set up the telemedicine virtual hub, led by BAPIO’s national secretary Professor Parag Singhal. The academic revealed the plan to set up teleconsultations with hospitals across the country, with British medics helping report on CT scans, help with less serious cases through virtual ward rounds, and assist patients in a home setting.

The UK government has sent 600 pieces of equipment to New Delhi to support India’s fight against Coronavirus.