  • Thursday, March 23, 2023
UK will respond ‘robustly’ against attack on Indian mission says James Cleverly

The British foreign secretary said the government is working with the Metropolitan Police to make the necessary changes to ensure the safety of the mission’s staff

On Wednesday (22), around 2,000 protesters carrying Khalistan flags gathered at the Indian mission for a planned demonstration (Photo: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has stated that the UK government takes the “unacceptable” acts of violence by pro-Khalistan protesters at the Indian High Commission seriously and will conduct a review of the security.
He assured that the government will respond “robustly” to such incidents.

On Wednesday (22), around 2,000 protesters carrying Khalistan flags gathered at the Indian mission for a planned demonstration, despite heightened security presence and barricades, and proceeded to hurl objects and chant slogans.

In contrast to the violent disorder that occurred on Sunday (19) when the India House was attacked, the protesters were kept barricaded across the road while uniformed officers stood guard and patrolled the area throughout.

The protesters, which included turbaned men, women, and children, were brought in from various parts of the UK and chanted pro-Khalistan slogans.

Cleverly issued a statement on Wednesday (22) stating that the British government is working with the Metropolitan Police to make the necessary changes to ensure the safety of the mission’s staff.

As an example of the action already taken, the minister cited the heightened security measures in place at India House during a planned demonstration on Wednesday. This included several police officers guarding the building, mounted officers patrolling the area on horseback, and helicopter surveillance.

“Acts of violence towards staff at the Indian High Commission in London are unacceptable and I have made our position clear to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami,” Cleverly said.

Cleverly stated that the police investigation is ongoing and the government is in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian government in New Delhi.

Cleverly also expressed that the India-UK relationship is thriving and that they want to build deeper ties between the two countries for the future.

The British government’s statement came after the Indian government protested against the lack of security measures at its mission in London.

(With inputs from PTI)

Eastern Eye

