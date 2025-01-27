Pharmacy leaders raise concerns over weight-loss jab sales

PHARMACY leaders have issued a warning about the online sale of weight-loss injections, calling for stricter regulations to ensure patient safety.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has raised concerns about the inappropriate prescribing of drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, particularly to individuals with low body weight or a history of eating disorders, according to the BBC.

In a letter to the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), the NPA highlighted that current rules allow weight-loss injections to be accessed without adequate consultation or checks.

The association has proposed a two-way consultation lasting at least 20 minutes and a review of medical history before prescriptions are issued.

NPA chairman Nick Kaye stated, “It is important to ensure that clinical decisions regarding weight loss injections are not influenced by financial targets or incentives.”

He added that while pharmacies support the fight against obesity, weight-loss injections must be part of a carefully managed treatment programme for patients who genuinely need them.

Ashley Cohen of the NPA noted that these drugs are meant for people with a BMI of 30 or more, but many individuals are using them as a “lifestyle” medication. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he warned of side effects, including nausea, stomach upsets, and gallstones.

A GPhC spokesperson said pharmacies must prioritise patient safety and adhere to guidance for online services. They announced plans to update safeguards around high-risk medicines, including weight-loss drugs.

The NPA also urged patients to avoid unregulated online sellers, who may provide counterfeit products. Regular reviews of patient progress are essential, the association added.