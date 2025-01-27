Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Pharmacy leaders raise concerns over weight-loss jab sales

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has raised concerns about the inappropriate prescribing of drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, particularly to individuals with low body weight or a history of eating disorders.

weight-loss jab-iStock

The association has proposed a two-way consultation lasting at least 20 minutes and a review of medical history before prescriptions are issued. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 27, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

PHARMACY leaders have issued a warning about the online sale of weight-loss injections, calling for stricter regulations to ensure patient safety.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has raised concerns about the inappropriate prescribing of drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, particularly to individuals with low body weight or a history of eating disorders, according to the BBC.

In a letter to the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), the NPA highlighted that current rules allow weight-loss injections to be accessed without adequate consultation or checks.

The association has proposed a two-way consultation lasting at least 20 minutes and a review of medical history before prescriptions are issued.

NPA chairman Nick Kaye stated, “It is important to ensure that clinical decisions regarding weight loss injections are not influenced by financial targets or incentives.”

He added that while pharmacies support the fight against obesity, weight-loss injections must be part of a carefully managed treatment programme for patients who genuinely need them.

Ashley Cohen of the NPA noted that these drugs are meant for people with a BMI of 30 or more, but many individuals are using them as a “lifestyle” medication. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he warned of side effects, including nausea, stomach upsets, and gallstones.

A GPhC spokesperson said pharmacies must prioritise patient safety and adhere to guidance for online services. They announced plans to update safeguards around high-risk medicines, including weight-loss drugs.

The NPA also urged patients to avoid unregulated online sellers, who may provide counterfeit products. Regular reviews of patient progress are essential, the association added.

national pharmacy associationweightloss injectionspharmacy leaderswegovymounjarouk pharmaciesonline pharmaciesweight-loss jab

Related News

vigil-harshita
News

Vigil held in Ilford for Harshita Brella calling for reforms

More For You

gen-z-getty

On media trust, 58 per cent of Gen Z respondents viewed social media posts from friends as equally or more trustworthy than traditional journalism. (Representational image: Getty)

Study shows Gen Z's growing acceptance of authoritarianism in UK

A RECENT study has revealed growing support for authoritarianism among Generation Z in the UK, with more than half favouring a strong leader over parliamentary democracy.

Conducted by the polling company Craft, the findings are part of Channel 4's report, Gen Z: Trends, Truth, and Trust, based on responses from 3,000 adults across all age groups.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kush Desai

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa. (Photo: X/@K_SDesai)

Trump names Kush Desai as White House deputy press secretary

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has appointed Asian-American former journalist Kush Desai as deputy press secretary, the White House announced on Friday.

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump praises Starmer for 'good job'

Keir Starmer gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the Downing Street. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump praises Starmer for 'good job'

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump applauded British prime minister Keir Starmer on Saturday (25) for doing "a very good job", saying the two leaders would have a call within 24 hours.

"I think he's done a very good job thus far," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I like him a lot".

Keep ReadingShow less
India marks 76th Republic Day with military spectacle

India's president Droupadi Murmu (2L) with guest of honour, Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto (2R) and India's prime minister Narendra Modi (R) arrive to attend India's 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

India marks 76th Republic Day with military spectacle

INDIA celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday (26) with a grand display of its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems, with Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

In a first, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Wouhra

Vice-chancellor and chief executive, Professor Aleks Subic and Dr Jason Wouhra OBE.

Jason Wouhra installed as Aston University's new chancellor

Dr Jason Wouhra OBE has been officially installed as Aston University’s chancellor during the institution’s first winter graduation ceremony, held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Dr Wouhra, the University’s youngest chancellor and the first of Asian heritage, received the chancellor’s chain during the event, which was attended by approximately 4,500 graduates and guests across three ceremonies.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc