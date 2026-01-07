Skip to content
Yellow weather warnings in place across UK ahead of heavy snow

UK snow

People walk in Main Street Alford as Aberdeenshire Council declared a "major incident" as snow continues on January 06, 2026 Alford, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Vivek MishraJan 07, 2026
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
ICE warnings are in place across much of the UK ahead of a storm expected to bring heavy snow later this week.

The Met Office has issued yellow ice warnings for Wednesday morning for most of the UK, including Northern Ireland, as an Arctic air mass brings wintry showers.

A separate yellow warning for snow and ice is in place all day in northern Scotland, where a further 5–10cm of snow is expected. Temperatures could fall as low as -6C in parts of rural Scotland and just below freezing more widely overnight, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning for snow covering large parts of England, including Sheffield, Peterborough, Bath and Worcester, and much of Wales will run from 6pm on Thursday until midday on Friday, reported The Guardian.

Snow is expected to develop over higher ground in south Wales late on Thursday before rain turns to snow more widely overnight. Some areas could see 5–10cm of snow, with up to 20cm in others.

The weather is linked to Storm Goretti, named by Meteo France, with strong winds also forecast. A yellow wind warning is in place for Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly from 3pm on Thursday until just before midnight.

The government said cold weather payments have been triggered for hundreds of thousands of households. Eligible households receive £25 automatically when temperatures are recorded or forecast to be zero degrees or below for seven consecutive days.

Aberdeenshire council has declared a major incident due to heavy snow, while rail operators including LNER and ScotRail have reported cancellations and disruption. The RAC advised drivers to allow extra time and avoid using hot water to clear windscreens.

