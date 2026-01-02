Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rail, air and road disruption expected amid snow and ice warnings in UK

The most severe conditions are forecast for Scotland, where amber snow warnings are in place from midday on Friday until midday on Saturday.

UK weather

Yellow snow and ice warnings are already in force across large parts of England, Northern Ireland and Wales. (Representational image: Getty)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 02, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

SNOW and ice are expected across parts of the UK on Friday, with forecasters warning of a “prolonged spell of very cold weather” at the start of 2026.

The most severe conditions are forecast for Scotland, where amber snow warnings are in place from midday on Friday until midday on Saturday.

Yellow snow and ice warnings are already in force across large parts of England, Northern Ireland and Wales, according to a BBC report.

Up to 40 cm of snow could fall in parts of Scotland, while the Met Office said up to 5 cm is possible in areas of England and Wales. Disruption to rail and air travel, problems on roads and possible power cuts are expected due to the conditions.

Yellow warnings came into effect at midnight on Thursday and remain until midday on Friday in England and Wales, and until 10:00 GMT in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said areas including Angus, Perth and Kinross, Grampian, Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands could see blizzard conditions, with a risk of vehicles becoming stranded and power cuts, the BBC reported.

Met Office forecaster Neil Armstrong said the cold spell “could last well into next week” and that “wintry hazards will continue with more weather warnings likely”.

Amber cold health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency cover the whole of England, warning of increased health risks, particularly for elderly and vulnerable people.

cold spellmet officesnow warningstravel disruptionuk weather

Related News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message
News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election
News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election

Greater Manchester police
News

Oldham abuse suspect later tried to kill wife: report

shamima-begum-citizenship-supreme-court
News

Government to defend Shamima Begum citizenship removal

More For You

Chickenpox vaccine

Children up to the age of six will be able to catch up on missed doses when invited. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chickenpox vaccine for children being rolled out across UK

ALL YOUNG children across the UK are now eligible to receive protection against chickenpox for the first time through the NHS.

The vaccine will be given as part of a combined MMRV jab, alongside the existing measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, at 12 and 18 months of age. Children up to the age of six will be able to catch up on missed doses when invited.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us