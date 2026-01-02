Rail, air and road disruption expected amid snow and ice warnings in UK

SNOW and ice are expected across parts of the UK on Friday, with forecasters warning of a “prolonged spell of very cold weather” at the start of 2026.

The most severe conditions are forecast for Scotland, where amber snow warnings are in place from midday on Friday until midday on Saturday.

Yellow snow and ice warnings are already in force across large parts of England, Northern Ireland and Wales, according to a BBC report.

Up to 40 cm of snow could fall in parts of Scotland, while the Met Office said up to 5 cm is possible in areas of England and Wales. Disruption to rail and air travel, problems on roads and possible power cuts are expected due to the conditions.

Yellow warnings came into effect at midnight on Thursday and remain until midday on Friday in England and Wales, and until 10:00 GMT in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said areas including Angus, Perth and Kinross, Grampian, Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands could see blizzard conditions, with a risk of vehicles becoming stranded and power cuts, the BBC reported.

Met Office forecaster Neil Armstrong said the cold spell “could last well into next week” and that “wintry hazards will continue with more weather warnings likely”.

Amber cold health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency cover the whole of England, warning of increased health risks, particularly for elderly and vulnerable people.