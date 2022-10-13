Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, says foreign minister Cleverly

“We do want to have an even stronger, and it’s strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday Britain wanted to have an even stronger trading relationship with India after reports that remarks by a fellow minister about Indian immigrants could put a future deal in doubt.

Asked about the comments made by interior minister Suella Braverman about Indian migrants in Britain and the possible impact, Cleverly said: “We do want to have an even stronger, and it’s strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Met Police to record ethnicity of drivers during stops
News
Indian High Commissioner promises to ramp up visa capacity in UK
News
Camilla may not be crowned with Kohinoor at Charles’ coronation due to ‘political sensitivities’
News
Ousting under-fire UK PM Truss would be ‘disastrously bad idea’, minister says
News
Nepal court extends custody of star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane by five days
News
Lubna Shuja becomes first Asian and first Muslim president of Law Society
News
NHS declares ‘amber alert’ due to shortage of blood supplies
US
Joe Biden to celebrate Diwali at White House on October 24; Trump at…
Sports
Rafiq, Gale reprimanded for historical social media posts
News
Renowned Indian Classical Music duo Mohan Brothers all set to perform in London
UK
Met officer Nadeem Patel charged after woman run over and killed in Brixton
UK
Police launch urgent search for missing ‘high risk’ teenage girl
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW