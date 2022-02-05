Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 05, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

News

UK to make tech firms take faster action against criminal content

Britain’s home secretary Priti Patel (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN’S government has said it would add to the list of criminal content which tech firms will have to combat actively under a new law, or risk fines of up to 10 per cent of their global turnover.

Under previous plans for the legislation, search engines, social media and video-sharing platforms were already due to be required to prioritise measures to reduce the chance of users stumbling across material on terrorism or child sexual abuse.

As part of the broader proposals, this list will be extended to cover sexual images posted without the participants’ consent, hate crimes, fraud, drug dealing, illegal weapon sales, promotion of suicide, people smuggling and sexual exploitation.

Also Read | Authorities struggle as nature of child sexual exploitation changes, report finds

Current laws generally only require tech companies such as the owners of Google or Facebook to take down this type of material if they receive a complaint.

Criminal Offence - Child abuse
Strong male hands cover little girl face with emotional stress, pain, afraid, call for help, struggle, terrified expression.Concept Photo of abduction, missing, kidnapped,victim, hostage, abused child

Companies must continue to take responsibility for stopping harmful material on their platforms. These new measures will make it easier and quicker to crack down on offenders and hold social media companies to account,home secretary Priti Patel said on Friday (5).

The new legislation, known as the Online Safety Bill, will be enforced by communications regulator Ofcom, which will have the power to require British internet providers to block access to offending websites, as well as fine the websites’ operators.

The draft bill was scrutinised by parliament committees in 2021 and is due to be put to parliament for a vote this year.

Other parts of the bill criminalise online threats of serious harm and messages intended to cause serious distress which the government said were hard to prosecute under existing laws banning menacing, grossly offensive or obscene communications.

Existing legislation banning the consensual exchange of sexual images online, messages which unintentionally cause harm, or cause offence but not harm, would be repealed.

The criminal law should target those who specifically intend to cause harm, while allowing people to share contested and controversial ideas in good faith,” said Penney Lewis, a law professor who advised on the changes.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Pension fraud: US authorities charge several India-based call centres
UK
Report urges Universities and accommodation providers to tackle racism
News
Positive Developments in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir over the past two years
News
Nick Gibb MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign
US
Covid: US death toll surpasses 900,000
News
Johnson on staff exodus: Change is good
UK
Lord Ahmed jailed for five years for paedophilic offences
News
Indian teen tortured by Chinese troops, family says
PAKISTAN
Pakistan may bar dual nationality for officials
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka calls for diaspora investment
PAKISTAN
Pakistan army battles separatist militants for third day
News
Four top aides desert embattled Johnson
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ishwak Singh: Rocket Boys is about our scientists, educators of…
Elnaaz Norouzi thrilled as release date for her Apple TV+…
Pension fraud: US authorities charge several India-based call centres
Pakistan bans hockey player for criticising Imran Khan
Report urges Universities and accommodation providers to tackle racism
Positive Developments in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE