UK sees sharp increase in sex crime convictions of Indian nationals

INDIAN nationals have recorded the sharpest increase in convictions for sexual offences among foreign nationals in the UK, according to an analysis of official government data.
Figures from the UK Ministry of Justice, based on the Police National Computer and assessed by the Centre for Migration Control (CMC), show a 257 per cent rise in convictions of Indian nationals for sexual offences between 2021 and 2024. The number of cases rose from 28 in 2021 to 100 last year — an increase of 72 cases.
Overall, convictions of foreign nationals for sexual offences rose by 62 per cent during the same period, from 687 in 2021 to 1,114 in 2024. In comparison, convictions of British citizens for similar crimes rose by 39 per cent.
Other nationalities with steep increases include Nigerians (166 per cent), Iraqis (160 per cent), Sudanese (117 per cent) and Afghans (115 per cent). Among south Asians, Bangladeshis saw a 100 per cent rise and Pakistanis a 47 per cent increase.
The CMC analysis also shows Indian nationals ranking third in serious crime convictions overall, with a 115 per cent increase between 2021 and 2024. The number of such cases more than doubled, from 273 in 2021 to 588 last year.
The thinktank noted that there were nearly 75,000 non-summary convictions of foreign nationals in the UK over the four-year period, although violent and fraud-related offences among foreigners decreased.
The analysis comes alongside separate UK Home Office data suggesting that the number of Indian nationals in detention has almost doubled in the past year.
India also remains among the largest sources of UK visas, with 98,014 study visas issued last year and the highest number of work and tourist visas.
Earlier this month, India was added to an expanded list of countries whose nationals can be deported immediately after sentencing, with appeals to be pursued from their home country.
Foreign secretary David Lammy said: “We are leading diplomatic efforts to increase the number of countries where foreign criminals can be swiftly returned, and if they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country.”
