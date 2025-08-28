Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK sees sharp increase in sex crime convictions of Indian nationals

Bangladeshis saw a 100 per cent rise and Pakistanis a 47 per cent increase

UK sees sharp increase in sex crime convictions of Indian nationals

Figures show a 257 per cent rise in convictions of Indian nationals for sexual offences between 2021 and 2024 (Photo:iStock)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 28, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIAN nationals have recorded the sharpest increase in convictions for sexual offences among foreign nationals in the UK, according to an analysis of official government data.

Figures from the UK Ministry of Justice, based on the Police National Computer and assessed by the Centre for Migration Control (CMC), show a 257 per cent rise in convictions of Indian nationals for sexual offences between 2021 and 2024. The number of cases rose from 28 in 2021 to 100 last year — an increase of 72 cases.

Overall, convictions of foreign nationals for sexual offences rose by 62 per cent during the same period, from 687 in 2021 to 1,114 in 2024. In comparison, convictions of British citizens for similar crimes rose by 39 per cent.

Other nationalities with steep increases include Nigerians (166 per cent), Iraqis (160 per cent), Sudanese (117 per cent) and Afghans (115 per cent). Among south Asians, Bangladeshis saw a 100 per cent rise and Pakistanis a 47 per cent increase.

The CMC analysis also shows Indian nationals ranking third in serious crime convictions overall, with a 115 per cent increase between 2021 and 2024. The number of such cases more than doubled, from 273 in 2021 to 588 last year.

The thinktank noted that there were nearly 75,000 non-summary convictions of foreign nationals in the UK over the four-year period, although violent and fraud-related offences among foreigners decreased.

The analysis comes alongside separate UK Home Office data suggesting that the number of Indian nationals in detention has almost doubled in the past year.

India also remains among the largest sources of UK visas, with 98,014 study visas issued last year and the highest number of work and tourist visas.

Earlier this month, India was added to an expanded list of countries whose nationals can be deported immediately after sentencing, with appeals to be pursued from their home country.

Foreign secretary David Lammy said: “We are leading diplomatic efforts to increase the number of countries where foreign criminals can be swiftly returned, and if they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country.”

(PTI)

centre for migration controlforeign secretaryfraudrelated offencesnonsummary convictionsofficial government datapolice national computersexual offencesuk home officesex crime convictions of indians

Related News

Labour MPs Jeevun Sandher and Louise Jones marry in multicultural wedding
News

Labour MPs Jeevun Sandher and Louise Jones marry in multicultural wedding

Modi begins Asia tour to boost ‘Make in India’ and counter US pressure
News

Modi begins Asia tour to boost ‘Make in India’ and counter US pressure

Musk pledges to back legal cases over child sexual abuse failures
News

Musk pledges to back legal cases over child sexual abuse failures

Protesters
News

Migrant hotel resident told teen he wanted her baby, court hears

More For You

pashupatinath temple nepal

A general view of the Pashupatinath temple complex in Kathmandu on August 27, 2025.

Getty Images

Nepal court allows unclothed Hindu ascetics to enter Pashupatinath temple

NEPAL’s Supreme Court has ruled that Hindu holy men who follow the tradition of remaining unclothed cannot be barred from entering the Pashupatinath temple. The court said that nudity, when practised as a religious custom, is not the same as obscenity.

The ruling concerns the Naga sadhus, ascetics devoted to Lord Shiva who renounce family ties and worldly possessions, including clothing. Covered in ash and wearing dreadlocks, they are a familiar sight at the temple during major festivals.

Keep ReadingShow less
house rent

Currently, rental income is exempt from national insurance, which is charged at 8 per cent on employee earnings.

iStock

UK landlords could face new tax in autumn budget

THE TREASURY is considering extending national insurance to rental income in the autumn budget, a move that could raise about £2bn.

Currently, rental income is exempt from national insurance, which is charged at 8 per cent on employee earnings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lord Swraj Paul

Lord Paul's portrait inside the West Chapel

Eulogies offered at Lord Swraj Paul’s funeral

FAMILY and friends offered their final eulogies to Lord Swraj Paul at his funeral at Golders Green Crematorium in north London on Wednesday (27).

It had rained earlier in the morning, but by the time mourners emerged from the West Chapel after a simple and dignified 40-minute service, led by Dr MN Nandakumara, executive director of the Bhavan in West Kensington, the sun had come out.

Keep ReadingShow less
H1B programme

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said the administration plans to change the H1B programme, widely used by Indian IT professionals, as well as the Green Card process. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

Trump team plans changes to student visas, H1B programme and Green Card process

Highlights:

  • DHS proposes new rules to limit stay for foreign students and media personnel in the US
  • F visa “duration of status” system could be replaced with fixed terms
  • Trump team plans changes to H1B and Green Card processes
  • Proposal comes amid US-India tensions over tariffs on Russian oil

THE TRUMP administration has proposed new rules to limit how long foreign students and media personnel can stay in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royal Mail

Company describes as the most significant redesign in its 175-year history

Getty Images

3,500 solar-powered postboxes set to transform Royal Mail across the UK

Highlights:

  • Royal Mail is rolling out 3,500 redesigned solar-powered postboxes.
  • The upgrade allows customers to post small parcels via a digital drawer.
  • The move marks the biggest redesign in the company’s 175-year history.
  • Rollout begins in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester after successful pilots.

Royal Mail launches major redesign

Royal Mail is set to introduce 3,500 solar-powered postboxes across the UK, in what the company describes as the most significant redesign in its 175-year history. The new-look boxes, fitted with solar panels and digital technology, are designed to accommodate small parcels as well as letters.

How the new postboxes work

The redesigned boxes feature solar panels on top, aligned southwards for maximum sunlight. A barcode scanner beneath the slot activates a drop-down drawer, which can fit parcels up to the size of a shoebox. Customers will be able to access the service via the Royal Mail app, request proof of posting and track their parcels.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us