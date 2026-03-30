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UK roads set for busiest Easter weekend in four years: Report

More than half of travellers plan short trips under 50 miles. Around one in five will visit friends and family, while one in 10 plan outdoor activities such as walking or cycling.

Easter weekend

Afternoon rush hour and bank holiday traffic begins to build up on M6 motorway through Cheshire on March 28, 2024 in Knutsford, United Kingdom.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 30, 2026
Eastern Eye

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DRIVERS in the UK are expected to make nearly 21 million leisure journeys over the four-day Easter bank holiday weekend, making it the busiest Easter period on the roads in four years, according to a study by the RAC and traffic analytics firm Inrix.

The number of planned trips is more than 1 million higher than last year, reported The Guardian. The RAC said warmer weather could lead to more unplanned journeys. The AA said traffic is likely to peak on Thursday, when many schools close.

More than half of travellers plan short trips under 50 miles. Around one in five will visit friends and family, while one in 10 plan outdoor activities such as walking or cycling. About 5 per cent expect to visit DIY stores or garden centres.

AA patrol expert Lee Morley told The Guardian: “After what feels like a very long, wet winter, lots of families are looking forward to the Easter break.”

Network Rail said there will be “lots of planned essential engineering works and upgrades” over the weekend, with more than 270 projects taking place, which could increase road traffic.

Fuel prices have risen after the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28. The RAC said petrol prices have crossed 150p a litre for the first time since May 2024. Filling a 55-litre diesel car will cost at least £19 more than last year, while petrol will cost nearly £8 more.

Despite this, most drivers are not changing plans. Sean Kimberlin of the RAC said: “Despite fuel prices rising dramatically due to the conflict in the Middle East, our research suggests Easter remains incredibly important to people as it’s often the first chance to get away since Christmas or to meet up with friends and family.”

The Guardian reported that the port of Dover expects 37,000 cars between Thursday and Sunday, April 19.

easter weekend travelfuel pricesrac reportuk traffic

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