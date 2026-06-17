Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

UK inflation holds at 2.8 per cent in May

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "While the war in the Middle East pushes prices up globally, we have got the right economic plan and inflation has held steady."

UK Inflation

The Consumer Prices Index matched April's reading of 2.8 per cent, the ONS said.

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 17, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

THE UK's annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 2.8 per cent in May as higher petrol prices were offset by lower food costs, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index matched April's reading of 2.8 per cent, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Analysts had expected inflation to rise to 3.0 per cent.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "While the war in the Middle East pushes prices up globally, we have got the right economic plan and inflation has held steady."

Higher petrol prices followed the US-Iran war, while lower food costs helped keep overall inflation unchanged. Despite the United States and Iran agreeing this week to a deal to end the conflict, inflation could still increase in the coming months as energy costs remain above pre-war levels.

The figures come ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged after energy prices fell in recent days following the US-Iran deal.

The inflation data also comes before a special vote on Thursday that is expected to begin an attempt to remove Keir Starmer as prime minister.

Long-time Starmer critic Andy Burnham is seeking election to a parliamentary seat in north-west England so he can stand for the Labour leadership and become prime minister.

bank of englandcost of livingrachel reevesuk economyuk inflation
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Shabana-Mahmood-burnham
News

Burnham allies 'push Shabana Mahmood for chancellor role'

modi-trump-trade
News

Modi and Trump to discuss possible trade deal at G7 summit

aisan-birthday-honours
News

Asian 'change-makers' recognised in King's birthday honours list

uk-economy-shrinks
Featured

Economy shrinks for first time since August as Middle East war hits

More For You

Tata steel in Wales
The Tata Steel site in Port Talbot, Wales. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Tata Steel says supply to continue after Port Talbot fire

TATA STEEL UK said it remains confident in its ability to maintain supply to customers and downstream manufacturers following a fire at its Pickle Line facility in Port Talbot.

The company said it introduced mitigation measures soon after the incident to protect downstream operations and customer commitments. These include increased use of the operational Llanwern Pickle Line, plans to restart the Llanwern Cold Mill, and support from wider Tata Steel Group supply chain arrangements where required.

Keep ReadingShow less