UK and India celebrate a year of stronger ties at Lancaster House reception

A grand reception celebrating an extraordinary year of UK–India relations was held at Lancaster House on Wednesday (12), hosted on behalf of His Majesty’s government. The event marked a year of significant milestones between the two nations, including two prime ministerial visits and the signing of the landmark UK–India Vision 2035 and comprehensive trade agreement.
The reception was presided over by Seema Malhotra MP, minister for the Indo-Pacific, and attended by Rt Hon David Lammy MP, deputy prime minister, secretary of state for justice and Lord Chancellor. The gathering brought together senior diplomats, parliamentarians, business leaders, and community representatives from across the United Kingdom and India.
Both Malhotra and Lammy began their addresses by expressing deep concern and sympathy over the recent terrorist attack in Delhi, conveying the United Kingdom’s solidarity with the people of India and condolences to the families of the victims.
David Lammy
“The UK’s thoughts are with India at this time,” said Malhotra. “Our partnership is built on shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to prosperity and security.”
Lammy echoed her sentiments, describing India as “the emerging superpower of the 21st century” and emphasising that the two nations’ joint story was “far from over, this is just the beginning of what we can achieve together.”
Celebrating a transformative year
Malhotra highlighted the remarkable progress achieved under the UK–India Vision 2035, which was signed at Chequers by prime ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi earlier this year. She noted the success of recent trade negotiations and growing collaboration in education, technology, and green development.
She also paid tribute to notable figures who contributed immensely to UK–India relations and have recently passed away — Lord Swraj Paul, Lord Meghnad Desai, and GP Hinduja — acknowledging their lifelong efforts in strengthening bilateral ties.
Seema Malhotra
The event drew attendance from a distinguished cross-section of British and Indian communities. Among the eminent guests were His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, and parliamentarians including Lord Karan Bilimoria, Lord Jitesh Gadhia, and former MP Virendra Sharma.
Representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) were also present, underscoring the government’s commitment to a deeper Indo–British partnership.
Unity through culture and faith
Adding a spiritual and cultural dimension to the evening, faith leaders His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji and Bhai Sahib Bhai Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia OBE KSG, Chairman of the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha UK, graced the event with their presence, symbolising the interfaith harmony that underpins the UK–India relationship.
From the cultural fraternity, Dr Nandakumara MBE, executive director of The Bhavan, London, and Suranjan Som of Bengal Heritage attended, highlighting the shared heritage and artistic exchange between the two nations. Guests were also treated to an expressive performance by students from the Guru Rakesh Yadav Movement, celebrating storytelling through classical Indian dance.
Moments from the event
A partnership for the future
Lammy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing trade and technology cooperation with India. He pointed out that the new trade agreement had already unlocked £1.2 billion in UK investments, £3.6 billion in India, and created over 10,000 new jobs, signalling a “clear win-win for both economies.”
He added, “We are already collaborating on the defining technologies of this decade — artificial intelligence, green energy, and digital innovation — all while strengthening the economic and social bridge between our people.”