UK and India celebrate a year of stronger ties at Lancaster House reception

“We are operating in a divided and sometimes hostile environment,” he said. “Our challenge is to find language and evidence that reconnect with people’s everyday concerns.”

He acknowledged this came at a time of heightened tensions over immigration, protests in towns and cities, and a rise in racially motivated incidents, including in public services.

Participants said empathy and good storytelling can help reshape the conver­sation, as will credible policy proposals for refugees and confident communica­tion about national identity.

Sunder Katwala, director of British Fu­ture thinktank, presented findings from recent public opinion research. He said sympathy for people crossing the Chan­nel had fallen from more than 50 per cent in 2022 to around 45 per cent today, while the proportion of people with “no sympa­thy at all” had risen to nearly a quarter.

“Storytelling helps, but it isn’t enough on its own,” Katwala said. “We need to understand why attitudes are going back­wards. The challenge is twofold: to build public confidence so politicians feel able to stand up for refugees, and to confront xenophobia direct.”

Katwala argued that a “purely moral appeal” was unlikely to shift public opin­ion. “People want a sense that the system is fair, effective and under control,” he said. “When they see chaos or unfairness, they lose confidence – even if they are instinctively compassionate.”

Former BBC home editor Mark Easton said the word “fairness” remained one of the most powerful ideas in British politics – but its meaning had been distorted.

“Right now, fairness is being presented as under threat – from those who make false asylum claims, from ‘illegal’ arrivals, or from the use of taxpayers’ money to fund hotels,” he said. “If we are to shift the narrative, we must reclaim fairness to mean justice and shared humanity, not just cost or control.”

Easton cautioned against assuming that public attitudes were fixed. “They are not immutable. There is plenty of evi­dence that Britain is, historically, a wel­coming country. But we must engage people where they are – not where we wish them to be.”

He added, “People are wrestling with fairness to refugees and fairness to com­munities. We have to speak to both sides of that instinct.”

New Statesman editor Anoosh Chake­lian said resentment towards asylum seekers was often connected to deeper frustrations over inequality and scarcity. “People are angry when they feel others are getting something they can’t,” she said. “That resentment grows when ser­vices are stretched, or housing is short. But it’s not just about refugees – it’s spreading towards anyone who isn’t white, including people whose families have lived here for generations.”

She warned of a “dark nostalgia” for a less diverse Britain that had become po­litically potent. “Some people are longing for a version of the country that never re­ally existed. That nostalgia makes it hard­er to have rational conversations about immigration and belonging.”

Sue Baker OBE drew lessons from the “time to change” initiative, which for more than a decade worked to reduce stigma around mental health.

“When we started, people with mental health conditions were seen as danger­ous, unstable or a burden,” she said. “We trained people with lived experience to tell their stories, supported by data and clear calls to action. Over time, we saw a measurable shift in attitudes.”

She said the same principles could ap­ply to the refugee debate – but only with long-term investment and a focus on the persuadable majority. “You don’t waste energy on those who are hostile,” Baker said. “You work with the movable middle. And you measure your progress through evidence, not emotion.”

Emmeline Skinner Cassidy presented findings from the Refugee Council’s audi­ence research, which examined how peo­ple who were “instinctively compassion­ate, but uncertain” could be engaged more effectively. “We found that contri­bution is central to how people under­stand fairness,” she said. “In a welfare state, fairness means everyone doing their bit – though that might look differ­ent for different people.”

Cassidy emphasised confident con­versations about Britain’s identity. “Many of us on the progressive side are uncomfortable talking about British­ness,” she said. “But we need to express a positive vision of what a multicultural Britain can be – one that people can feel proud of.”

Tamsin Baxter, who oversees fundrais­ing and digital engagement at the Refu­gee Council, said changing public opinion required patience and coordination. “Narrative change doesn’t happen overnight,” she said. “It needs investment, col­laboration and consist­ent messaging. Stories are powerful, but they have to be backed by credible solu­tions – safe routes, better integration, and clear communication about what works.”

Baxter stressed that public trust de­pended on demonstrating practical out­comes, not just compassion. “People are more open when they can see results – refugees finding work, contributing, integrating into local life. We need to show the system working, not just the system struggling.”

In his closing remarks, Solomon said the discussion highlighted a shared need across the sector for new language, grounded in both values and evidence. “We have to move beyond our own echo chambers,” he said. “That means listen­ing to people who are undecided or scep­tical, and finding common ground through the idea of fairness – fairness to those seeking protection and fairness to communities who welcome them.”

Katwala said, “We’re talking to differ­ent audiences. For some, we build empa­thy; for others, we need to reduce hostili­ty. The goal isn’t just to make people care more, but to make them feel that compassion and control can go hand in hand.”

The Refugee Council said it would continue to work with partners across charities, media and research or­ganisations to apply these in­sights in fu­ture campaigns.