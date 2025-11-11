Skip to content
UK grocery inflation eases to 4.7 per cent as Christmas promotions kick in

Tesco and Sainsbury's gain market share while Asda's decline continues with sales down 3.9 per cent

UK grocery

Spending on deals surged 9.4 per cent compared with just 1.8 per cent growth on full-priced goods

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 11, 2025
Ashya Rose
Highlights

  • Grocery inflation drops to 4.7 per cent in four weeks to 2nd November, down from 5.2 per cent last month.
  • Tesco and Sainsbury's post strong growth of 5.9 per cent and 5.2 per cent respectively over 12 weeks.
  • Asda loses full percentage point of market share as sales fall 3.9 per cent.
British grocery inflation has slowed to 4.7 per cent as supermarkets rolled out Christmas promotions early, offering some relief to shoppers facing further tax rises in this month's budget.

The latest data from Worldpanel by Numerator shows inflation easing from last month's 5.2 per cent reading. Official inflation figures are expected on 19th November.

Chocolate, fresh meat and coffee saw the steepest price increases, while items like household paper, sweets and dog food became cheaper.

Despite the slower inflation rate, actual grocery sales rose only 3.2 per cent year-on-year, meaning shoppers are buying less in volume terms as they continue to feel the squeeze.

Spending on deals surged 9.4 per cent compared with just 1.8 per cent growth on full-priced goods. Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, noted that just under 30 per cent of spending at grocers in October was on promoted items.


Retailers shift share

Britain's biggest grocer Tesco strengthened its position over the 12-week period, with sales climbing 5.9 per cent and market share reaching 28.2 per cent, up from 27.7 per cent a year earlier. Sainsbury's also made gains, growing sales by 5.2 per cent and expanding its share to 15.7 per cent.

In contrast, Asda's difficulties continued. The supermarket chain recorded a 3.9 per cent drop in sales, losing a full percentage point of market share to stand at 11.6 per cent.

The fastest growth came from online retailer Ocado, which posted a 15.9 per cent sales increase. Among traditional stores, Lidl led the way with 10.8 per cent growth, while Aldi saw sales rise 4.4 per cent, holding steady at 10.6 per cent market share.

Other surveys released on Tuesday revealed that consumer spending across Britain had weakened last month, with shoppers holding off purchases ahead of Black Friday offers and the budget announcement on November (26).

Shepherd's Bush Market

The proposed redevelopment of Shepherd's Bush Market includes adding more stalls and shops and building 40 homes.

Via LDRS

Hammersmith and Fulham Council rejects community bid to protect Shepherd's Bush Market

Ben Lynch

Highlights

  • Hammersmith and Fulham Council have refused to list the 110-year-old market as an asset of community value.
  • The market serves diverse communities with African, Caribbean, and Asian goods including traditional foods and hijabs.
  • Major redevelopment plans approved in 2023 will see construction begin in early 2026.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council has rejected a community group's application to protect Shepherd's Bush Market as an asset of community value (ACV), dealing a blow to efforts to preserve the historic multicultural marketplace.

Friends of Shepherd's Bush Market applied for ACV status earlier this year, hoping to safeguard the site's future amid concerns over approved redevelopment plans by developer Yoo Capital. The group sought community ownership of the market, which has served diverse communities since opening in 1914.

The council cited three reasons for refusal, primarily stating the application "fails to demonstrate why the markets are considered to be 'social interests' and not standard retail services." Officials also noted the inclusion of operational land belonging to Transport for London and discrepancies in the application documents.


