Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

UK government sever link with National Union of Students over antisemitism allegations

UK National Union of Students president-elect Shaima Dallali claim to have liked social media post saying: ‘Israel is a racist endeavour’

Shaima Dallali (Photo source: City Students’ Union)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE ELECTION of Shaima Dallali as the next president of the UK’s National Union of Students (NUS) will depend upon the outcome of an investigation into the allegations of anti-Semitism involving her. Recently, the Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi cut off ties with the NUS.

Dallali is accused of failing to commit to the International Holocaust Remembrance Association (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

As Dallali’s alleged historic anti-Semitic comments on social media resurfaced amid her election, the NUS said it would set up an independent inquiry into her history.

The Jewish Chronicle, a London-based weekly, said it unearthed numerous social media posts “liked” by Dallali which opposed the IHRA definition.

The association defines anti-Semitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews”.

According to it, “rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The NUS said in a statement, “We will be appointing a highly regarded independent party to undertake the investigation and we will be consulting with the Union of Jewish Students in making the appointment.”

It said the investigation would look into a range of Dallali’s comments and actions alleged to have taken place over the last decade.

The NUS’ rules state that all candidates for its office “must have a commitment to anti-racism … and anti-Semitism as per the IHRA definition”.

Following the reports of anti-Semitism, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi last week cut off official ties with the NUS, a development that could choke government funding to the student organisation.

The Union of Jewish Students, which raised concerns over Dallali’s alleged comment, reacted to the NUS announcement of the investigation, saying its “voice is being heard”.

“Over the past few months, there have been a lot of discussions and news stories over the issues with anti-Semitism and NUS. Jewish students have felt excluded and ignored and now our voice is being heard and Jewish students are not being silent,” it said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Imran Ahmad Khan: Disgraced former Tory MP jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting 15-year-old…
News
Congress-BJP spar over Modi, Rahul pics with controversial Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn
PAKISTAN
Two Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters tortured, shot dead in honour killing case. Here’s what you need…
News
Nearly 30 years’ after the killing of Stephen Lawrence in a racist attack, his father…
UK
The Bhavan inaugurated its Golden Jubilee Celebrations in London
UK
Shocking! Autistic girl, 15, left traumatised after Met Police cut off her underwear during strip…
UK
The people of the Indian diaspora strengthen our economy, culture and society: Angela…
News
To curb racial abuse, Police officers to be given mandatory training on Black…
News
‘Quad a force for good’, says Modi; Biden says, ‘China is a failure’:…
News
Sadiq Khan: Met Police must answer why Boris Johnson wasn’t fined for attending…
News
Afghan male news presenters wear masks on Air in protest over Taliban’s draconian…
News
Murder of US model: Indian police officers in Prague to bring back accused…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Imran Ahmad Khan: Disgraced former Tory MP jailed for 18…
UK government sever link with National Union of Students over…
‘Love you forever and beyond:’ Aishwarya to her mother as…
Prakash Jha on being attacked during filming of Aashram 3:…
Congress-BJP spar over Modi, Rahul pics with controversial Labour MP…
Two Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters tortured, shot dead in honour killing…