Government offers free AI training courses to UK workers

Online lessons open to all adults

Tech firms help design courses

Think tank flags skills gap

The government has launched a new set of free and subsidised AI training courses aimed at helping people use artificial intelligence in their day-to-day work, from writing prompts for chatbots to handling routine admin tasks.

The online courses are open to any adult in the UK and vary in length, with some taking around 20 minutes and others running for several hours. Fourteen of the courses offer a virtual badge on completion. The government says it wants to reach 10 million workers by 2030, describing the programme as its most ambitious training push since the launch of the Open University in 1971.

The courses have been developed with input from major technology companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft. While many lessons are free, some sit behind a paywall, though they are subsidised.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall said the aim was to help people feel more confident using AI at work. She reportedly said the government wants AI to “work for Britain”, while also protecting people from the risks linked to the technology and ensuring its benefits are widely shared.

Public and business bodies including the NHS, the British Chambers of Commerce and the Local Government Association have committed to encouraging staff and members to sign up.

More than learning how to prompt

However, the rollout has also prompted caution from policy experts. The Institute for Public Policy Research warned that knowing how to use AI tools may not be enough as workplaces adapt to the technology.

Roa Powell, senior research fellow at the IPPR, was quoted in a news report as saying that skills for the age of AI “can’t be reduced to short technical courses alone”. She reportedly added that workers also need support to build judgement, critical thinking, leadership and confidence to use these tools safely.

The warning highlights a broader debate around whether short online courses can fully prepare workers for changes AI may bring to jobs and workplaces. While the government is betting on wide access to basic training, questions remain about how deeper skills will be developed as AI use becomes more common.