UK gears up for Diwali with community events

DIWALI, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated across the UK with events, cultural performances, and community gatherings. From lantern displays and traditional music to festive food and workshops, these celebrations bring people together from all communities. Here is a selection of some of the major Diwali events taking place across the country.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London

What: Shubh Diwali and Nutan Varshabhinandan celebrations featuring Annakut Darshan; Sharda Pujan (Chopda Pujan) and fireworks display.

Where: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Neasden Temple), London; fireworks at Gibbons Recreation Ground (opposite the Mandir)

When: October 20 - Mandir Annakut Darshan: 10am to 9pm; Sharda Pujan: 5.45pm to 7.15pm; fireworks display: 8pm, October 22– Annakut: Mandir Darshan: 10am to 9pm; Mandir & Haveli Annakut Darshan: 10am to 9pm.

Diwali at Greenwich Peninsula

What: Dancing led by Garba performers and Dhol drummers, lantern-making workshops, Dandiya stick decoration.

Where: Peninsula Square & Barton Yard, Greenwich Peninsula, London (near North Greenwich)

When: October 18, Lantern workshops 2pm, full programme runs into early evening.

Diwali in Leicester – City programme

What: Rangoli exhibition, Diwali River of Lights celebration, Diwali crafts , Diwali light Garden etc.

Where: Belgrave Road ('Golden Mile') and city venues, Leicester

When: October 6 to 20 (Diwali Day activities around October 20)

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Ashton/Manchester)

What: Diwali and Annakut Celebrations

Where: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Lees Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester OL6 8BQ

When: October 19, 09:45 – 10:45pm (Hanuman Puja) — plus evening Diwali rituals

BollyNasha: Bollywood Dhamaka

What: The biggest Diwali Party in Glasgow

Where: The Classic Grand, Glasgow

When: October 18

Smash Parties – Diwali Ball 2025

What: Diwali celebration filled with vibrant lights, festive joy

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Airport, M90 4WP

Date: October 25, 7pm onwards

Dishoom Diwali – Birmingham

What: A festive evening featuring food from Dishoom, free mehendi (henna body art), music and dancing

Where: Hockley Social Club, Hampton Street, Birmingham

When: October 22, 7pm–11.30pm

Diwali in the Park – Wolverhampton

What: A free community celebration with live music and dancing, a lights switch-on and a fireworks display

Where: Phoenix Park, Dudley Road, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton

When: October 18, 4pm–8.30pm

Diwali at Wightwick Manor and Gardens

What: A special installation that reimagines Diwali through the lens of design and an evening of storytelling with Peter Chand

Where: Wightwick Manor and Gardens, Wolverhampton

When: Installation runs October 13–26 (open daily 11am–5pm); Storytelling on October 18 and 19

Diwali at Black Country Living Museum – Dudley

What: An evening celebration featuring a lantern procession, live music and dancing, South Asian cuisine, and cultural arts and crafts

Where: Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

When: October 18, 5pm–9pm

Festival of Lights – To Celebrate Deepawali

What: Peace Walk and fireworks display to mark Deepawali

Where: Shri Venkateswara (Balaji) Temple, Dudley

When: October 26, 6pm

Diwali Festival – Hare Krishna

What: A community celebration of Diwali with cultural festivities and spiritual activities

Where: Hare Krishna Temple, Watford

When: October 19

Northampton Diwali Festival

What: A community celebration featuring cultural stalls, food, entertainment, saree dressing, mehndi, and a spectacular light parade with large-scale puppets

Where: Market Square, Northampton (light parade starts at Fish Street junction of Dychurch Lane)

When: October 18, 10am (light parade at 6pm)

Diwali at Bateman’s – East Sussex

What: A family-friendly celebration featuring Indian artworks, hand-crafted decorations, crafts, gifts, Kipling books, etc.

Where: Bateman’s, Burwash, East Sussex

When: October 17 to 20, 11am–4.30pm

Diwali at Stowe – Buckinghamshire

What: A free celebration featuring a Rangoli made from recycled materials, Diya (clay lamp) painting, and a selfie station for visitors

Where: Stowe, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire

When: October 17 to 20, 10am–5pm

Diwali Celebration – Nottingham

What: Lakshmi Pooja, Aarti and fireworks

Where: Hindu Temple Cultural and Community Centre, 215 Carlton Road, Nottingham, UK

When: October 20, 6pm

Diwali Illuminations at Harrods

What: Watch Harrods’ world-famous Knightsbridge façade light up with a dazzling Diwali-themed display

Where: Harrods, Knightsbridge, London

When: October 20, 6pm

Diwali and Marigold Festival 2025

What: Celebrate Diwali with vibrant marigold installations, light projections, and a traditional rangoli inspired by the house’s original design.

Where: Osterley Park and House, Isleworth, London

When: October 22 to January 4

Diwali 2025 at the National Maritime Museum

What: A family-friendly celebration curated by Mehala Ford, featuring bharatanatyam dance, puppet shows, storytelling, rangoli workshops etc.

Where: National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London

When: October 25

Diwali Celebration 2025 – Imperial Banqueting

What: Diwali celebrations

Where: Imperial Banqueting, Preston St Mary's St North, Preston, Lancashire PR1 5LG

When: November 8, 6pm to 11pm (UK time)

Maidenhead Diwali 2025

What: Maidenhead Diwali 2025

Where: Baylis House, Stoke Poges Lane, Slough SL1 3PB

When: October 18, 6pm to 10pm

Darji Diwali Celebrations 2025

What: Darji Diwali Celebrations 2025

Where: Darji Mitra Mandal, London

When: October 25, 6.30pm to 9.30pm

(Please check with organisers/ venues before travel as events may change at the last minute)