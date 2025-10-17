UK gears up for Diwali with community events

DIWALI, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated across the UK with events, cultural performances, and community gatherings. From lantern displays and traditional music to festive food and workshops, these celebrations bring people together from all communities. Here is a selection of some of the major Diwali events taking place across the country.
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London
What: Shubh Diwali and Nutan Varshabhinandan celebrations featuring Annakut Darshan; Sharda Pujan (Chopda Pujan) and fireworks display.
Where: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Neasden Temple), London; fireworks at Gibbons Recreation Ground (opposite the Mandir)
When: October 20 - Mandir Annakut Darshan: 10am to 9pm; Sharda Pujan: 5.45pm to 7.15pm; fireworks display: 8pm, October 22– Annakut: Mandir Darshan: 10am to 9pm; Mandir & Haveli Annakut Darshan: 10am to 9pm.
Diwali at Greenwich Peninsula
What: Dancing led by Garba performers and Dhol drummers, lantern-making workshops, Dandiya stick decoration.
Where: Peninsula Square & Barton Yard, Greenwich Peninsula, London (near North Greenwich)
When: October 18, Lantern workshops 2pm, full programme runs into early evening.
Diwali in Leicester – City programme
What: Rangoli exhibition, Diwali River of Lights celebration, Diwali crafts , Diwali light Garden etc.
Where: Belgrave Road ('Golden Mile') and city venues, Leicester
When: October 6 to 20 (Diwali Day activities around October 20)
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Ashton/Manchester)
What: Diwali and Annakut Celebrations
Where: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Lees Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester OL6 8BQ
When: October 19, 09:45 – 10:45pm (Hanuman Puja) — plus evening Diwali rituals
BollyNasha: Bollywood Dhamaka
What: The biggest Diwali Party in Glasgow
Where: The Classic Grand, Glasgow
When: October 18
Smash Parties – Diwali Ball 2025
What: Diwali celebration filled with vibrant lights, festive joy
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Airport, M90 4WP
Date: October 25, 7pm onwards
Dishoom Diwali – Birmingham
What: A festive evening featuring food from Dishoom, free mehendi (henna body art), music and dancing
Where: Hockley Social Club, Hampton Street, Birmingham
When: October 22, 7pm–11.30pm
Diwali in the Park – Wolverhampton
What: A free community celebration with live music and dancing, a lights switch-on and a fireworks display
Where: Phoenix Park, Dudley Road, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton
When: October 18, 4pm–8.30pm
Diwali at Wightwick Manor and Gardens
What: A special installation that reimagines Diwali through the lens of design and an evening of storytelling with Peter Chand
Where: Wightwick Manor and Gardens, Wolverhampton
When: Installation runs October 13–26 (open daily 11am–5pm); Storytelling on October 18 and 19
Diwali at Black Country Living Museum – Dudley
What: An evening celebration featuring a lantern procession, live music and dancing, South Asian cuisine, and cultural arts and crafts
Where: Black Country Living Museum, Dudley
When: October 18, 5pm–9pm
Festival of Lights – To Celebrate Deepawali
What: Peace Walk and fireworks display to mark Deepawali
Where: Shri Venkateswara (Balaji) Temple, Dudley
When: October 26, 6pm
Diwali Festival – Hare Krishna
What: A community celebration of Diwali with cultural festivities and spiritual activities
Where: Hare Krishna Temple, Watford
When: October 19
Northampton Diwali Festival
What: A community celebration featuring cultural stalls, food, entertainment, saree dressing, mehndi, and a spectacular light parade with large-scale puppets
Where: Market Square, Northampton (light parade starts at Fish Street junction of Dychurch Lane)
When: October 18, 10am (light parade at 6pm)
Diwali at Bateman’s – East Sussex
What: A family-friendly celebration featuring Indian artworks, hand-crafted decorations, crafts, gifts, Kipling books, etc.
Where: Bateman’s, Burwash, East Sussex
When: October 17 to 20, 11am–4.30pm
Diwali at Stowe – Buckinghamshire
What: A free celebration featuring a Rangoli made from recycled materials, Diya (clay lamp) painting, and a selfie station for visitors
Where: Stowe, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire
When: October 17 to 20, 10am–5pm
Diwali Celebration – Nottingham
What: Lakshmi Pooja, Aarti and fireworks
Where: Hindu Temple Cultural and Community Centre, 215 Carlton Road, Nottingham, UK
When: October 20, 6pm
Diwali Illuminations at Harrods
What: Watch Harrods’ world-famous Knightsbridge façade light up with a dazzling Diwali-themed display
Where: Harrods, Knightsbridge, London
When: October 20, 6pm
Diwali and Marigold Festival 2025
What: Celebrate Diwali with vibrant marigold installations, light projections, and a traditional rangoli inspired by the house’s original design.
Where: Osterley Park and House, Isleworth, London
When: October 22 to January 4
Diwali 2025 at the National Maritime Museum
What: A family-friendly celebration curated by Mehala Ford, featuring bharatanatyam dance, puppet shows, storytelling, rangoli workshops etc.
Where: National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London
When: October 25
Diwali Celebration 2025 – Imperial Banqueting
What: Diwali celebrations
Where: Imperial Banqueting, Preston St Mary's St North, Preston, Lancashire PR1 5LG
When: November 8, 6pm to 11pm (UK time)
Maidenhead Diwali 2025
What: Maidenhead Diwali 2025
Where: Baylis House, Stoke Poges Lane, Slough SL1 3PB
When: October 18, 6pm to 10pm
Darji Diwali Celebrations 2025
What: Darji Diwali Celebrations 2025
Where: Darji Mitra Mandal, London
When: October 25, 6.30pm to 9.30pm
(Please check with organisers/ venues before travel as events may change at the last minute)