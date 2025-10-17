Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK gears up for Diwali with community events

Lantern parades, cultural performances, and festive celebrations bring communities together to mark the Festival of Lights

Diwali

These celebrations bring people together from all communities. (Photo for representation: iStock)

This year’s Diwali event will still see Belgrave Road continue to host what is left of the festival. (Representational image)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 17, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

DIWALI, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated across the UK with events, cultural performances, and community gatherings. From lantern displays and traditional music to festive food and workshops, these celebrations bring people together from all communities. Here is a selection of some of the major Diwali events taking place across the country.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London
What: Shubh Diwali and Nutan Varshabhinandan celebrations featuring Annakut Darshan; Sharda Pujan (Chopda Pujan) and fireworks display.

Where: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Neasden Temple), London; fireworks at Gibbons Recreation Ground (opposite the Mandir)
When: October 20 - Mandir Annakut Darshan: 10am to 9pm; Sharda Pujan: 5.45pm to 7.15pm; fireworks display: 8pm, October 22– Annakut: Mandir Darshan: 10am to 9pm; Mandir & Haveli Annakut Darshan: 10am to 9pm.

Diwali at Greenwich Peninsula

What: Dancing led by Garba performers and Dhol drummers, lantern-making workshops, Dandiya stick decoration.

Where: Peninsula Square & Barton Yard, Greenwich Peninsula, London (near North Greenwich)

When: October 18, Lantern workshops 2pm, full programme runs into early evening.

Diwali in Leicester – City programme

What: Rangoli exhibition, Diwali River of Lights celebration, Diwali crafts , Diwali light Garden etc.

Where: Belgrave Road ('Golden Mile') and city venues, Leicester

When: October 6 to 20 (Diwali Day activities around October 20)

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Ashton/Manchester)

What: Diwali and Annakut Celebrations

Where: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Lees Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester OL6 8BQ

When: October 19, 09:45 – 10:45pm (Hanuman Puja) — plus evening Diwali rituals

BollyNasha: Bollywood Dhamaka

What: The biggest Diwali Party in Glasgow

Where: The Classic Grand, Glasgow

When: October 18

Smash Parties – Diwali Ball 2025

What: Diwali celebration filled with vibrant lights, festive joy

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Airport, M90 4WP

Date: October 25, 7pm onwards

Dishoom Diwali – Birmingham
What: A festive evening featuring food from Dishoom, free mehendi (henna body art), music and dancing
Where: Hockley Social Club, Hampton Street, Birmingham
When: October 22, 7pm–11.30pm

Diwali in the Park – Wolverhampton

What: A free community celebration with live music and dancing, a lights switch-on and a fireworks display

Where: Phoenix Park, Dudley Road, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton

When: October 18, 4pm–8.30pm

Diwali at Wightwick Manor and Gardens

What: A special installation that reimagines Diwali through the lens of design and an evening of storytelling with Peter Chand

Where: Wightwick Manor and Gardens, Wolverhampton

When: Installation runs October 13–26 (open daily 11am–5pm); Storytelling on October 18 and 19

Diwali at Black Country Living Museum – Dudley

What: An evening celebration featuring a lantern procession, live music and dancing, South Asian cuisine, and cultural arts and crafts

Where: Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

When: October 18, 5pm–9pm

Festival of Lights – To Celebrate Deepawali
What: Peace Walk and fireworks display to mark Deepawali
Where: Shri Venkateswara (Balaji) Temple, Dudley
When: October 26, 6pm

Diwali Festival – Hare Krishna

What: A community celebration of Diwali with cultural festivities and spiritual activities
Where: Hare Krishna Temple, Watford

When: October 19

Northampton Diwali Festival
What: A community celebration featuring cultural stalls, food, entertainment, saree dressing, mehndi, and a spectacular light parade with large-scale puppets
Where: Market Square, Northampton (light parade starts at Fish Street junction of Dychurch Lane)
When: October 18, 10am (light parade at 6pm)

Diwali at Bateman’s – East Sussex
What: A family-friendly celebration featuring Indian artworks, hand-crafted decorations, crafts, gifts, Kipling books, etc.
Where: Bateman’s, Burwash, East Sussex

When: October 17 to 20, 11am–4.30pm

Diwali at Stowe – Buckinghamshire

What: A free celebration featuring a Rangoli made from recycled materials, Diya (clay lamp) painting, and a selfie station for visitors
Where: Stowe, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire
When: October 17 to 20, 10am–5pm

Diwali Celebration – Nottingham
What: Lakshmi Pooja, Aarti and fireworks

Where: Hindu Temple Cultural and Community Centre, 215 Carlton Road, Nottingham, UK
When: October 20, 6pm

Diwali Illuminations at Harrods

What: Watch Harrods’ world-famous Knightsbridge façade light up with a dazzling Diwali-themed display

Where: Harrods, Knightsbridge, London
When: October 20, 6pm

Diwali and Marigold Festival 2025
What: Celebrate Diwali with vibrant marigold installations, light projections, and a traditional rangoli inspired by the house’s original design.

Where: Osterley Park and House, Isleworth, London
When: October 22 to January 4

Diwali 2025 at the National Maritime Museum
What: A family-friendly celebration curated by Mehala Ford, featuring bharatanatyam dance, puppet shows, storytelling, rangoli workshops etc.
Where: National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London
When: October 25

Diwali Celebration 2025 – Imperial Banqueting
What: Diwali celebrations

Where: Imperial Banqueting, Preston St Mary's St North, Preston, Lancashire PR1 5LG
When: November 8, 6pm to 11pm (UK time)

Maidenhead Diwali 2025
What: Maidenhead Diwali 2025
Where: Baylis House, Stoke Poges Lane, Slough SL1 3PB
When: October 18, 6pm to 10pm

Darji Diwali Celebrations 2025
What: Darji Diwali Celebrations 2025
Where: Darji Mitra Mandal, London
When: October 25, 6.30pm to 9.30pm

(Please check with organisers/ venues before travel as events may change at the last minute)

diwali uk

Related News

India reclaims centre stage in Asian geopolitics, says expert
News

India reclaims centre stage in Asian geopolitics, says expert

Hindu temple fights to save community hub
News

Hindu temple fights to save community hub

India's Diwali gift opens new chapter in UK relations
News

India's Diwali gift opens new chapter in UK relations

Madhun Foolchand
News

Madhun Foolchand’s new book exposes racism in NHS

More For You

Priyanka Patel Inclusive Diwali

Diwali-themed event in Coventry marks the next partnership between The Empowered Desi and local business Sugar and Spice

Tristan Potter

Priyanka Patel’s Empowered Desi brings inclusive Diwali celebration to Coventry

Highlights

  • Diwali celebration tomorrow kicks off business with ticketed workshops and networking.
  • Model taps into growing demand for inclusive, heritage-focused experiences.
  • Platform targets not just south Asians seeking cultural connection, but everyone.

Creating cultural belonging

Priyanka Patel, curator of The Empowered Desi, a new events platform for south Asians seeking cultural connection, is here with a Diwali celebration on Saturday (18) at Fargo Village in Coventry. The venture was born from personal experience – Patel felt "isolated and neglected" growing up without many south Asian friends. Spotting a gap in the market, she's now building a business around creating inclusive spaces for south Asians regardless of religious or regional background.

Diwali-themed , Paint N Sip event in Coventry marks the venture's next partnership with local business Sugar and Spice, Patel is offering a ticketed experience featuring diya decorating workshops, Indian grazing boards with chai, and jewellery stations where guests can take home jhumkas and bangles. The Diwali format combines cultural celebration with networking opportunities, with south Asian attire preferred.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us