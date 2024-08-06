Former adviser blames Tory failures for rise in far-right violence

Dame Sara Khan criticises recent governments for ignoring extremism threats

By: Pramod Thomas

A FORMER senior adviser on extremism to Tory prime ministers has alleged that the country has been left vulnerable to surges in far-right violence due to Tory government’s failure to address rising extremism.

Dame Sara Khan, who served as Rishi Sunak’s independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience until May, and previously as counter-extremism commissioner under Theresa May and Boris Johnson, condemned recent administrations for neglecting clear warnings and exacerbating tensions with divisive rhetoric.

She told the Guardian that government’s inaction on legal loopholes allowed far-right extremists to incite violence on social media.

Khan’s reports consistently highlighted the increasing threats posed by extremists and the UK’s lack of preparedness.

She blamed past governments for scrapping vital counter-extremism strategies and failing to provide alternative solutions, leaving local authorities overwhelmed.

Khan stressed how the language used by some senior politicians emboldened extremists. She urged political leaders to refrain from inflammatory and dehumanising language, particularly regarding asylum seekers and refugees, noting that such rhetoric is often adopted by extremists to undermine social cohesion.

Her observations are supported by evidence of far-right groups spreading disinformation to incite unrest, with recent outbreaks in Oldham, Knowsley, and Barrow. Khan, alongside current Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, previously called for changes to laws on extremism, emphasising the need to address non-violent but hateful rhetoric.

The political instability of recent years, marked by five different prime ministers in seven years, has further weakened government efforts to combat extremism. Khan described dealing with multiple home secretaries with varying priorities, which hindered consistent and effective responses to extremism threats.

She also pointed out the communication failures between the Home Office and local authorities, leading to far-right groups gaining advanced knowledge of asylum hotel locations and organising attacks, such as the recent violence outside a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers.

According to Khan, these issues should be addressed urgently to prevent further escalation of violence. She also criticised Tories for failing communities striving to maintain social cohesion.

Meanwhile, a Tory spokesperson emphasised former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s commitment to combating extremism and supporting law enforcement efforts to protect the nation.

The spokesperson also stressed recent reforms and support for the Prevent programme as evidence of the government’s dedication to countering extremist threats.