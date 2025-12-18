UK Christmas picks: 10 new films now on Netflix, iPlayer, ITVX, Prime and Disney+

Highlights:

Ten new Christmas films and specials across Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Sky, BBC and rental platforms

Mix of family films, romances, animation, comedy and one prestige drama

Aiming to capture UK holiday viewing when streaming hits peak demand

Several titles are new originals with no franchise baggage

So, you are looking for something to watch. The TV is on, the lights are twinkling, and every streaming service claims to have the perfect Christmas film. It is overwhelming. This is not another vague list of hundreds of titles. It is a straight-talking guide to what is new and worth attention in December.

We cut through the clutter, from the big streaming launches to the one-off television specials. Here is what to stream and when to tune in.

10 new Christmas films to stream on Netflix, Prime, Disney+, iPlayer and ITV this week





My Secret Santa – Netflix

A single mother pretends to be Santa at a ski resort and enters a holiday romance. It is pitched as light, easy streaming and sits in Netflix’s December rom-com lane.

Goodbye June – Netflix (from 24 December)

Kate Winslet makes her directing debut with a domestic drama about grief and a fractured family. It is not structured like festive comfort viewing. Netflix is presenting this as a prestige December release.

Champagne Problems – Netflix

A corporate executive sent to France meets a champagne heir and a slow-burn affection follows. It wants to be a Christmas film without leaning on garish tropes, more lifestyle fantasy than tinsel. Netflix has concentrated its December slate up front, which explains the clustering.

Oh. What. Fun. – Amazon Prime Video

Michelle Pfeiffer plays a mother sidelined by her demanding family before Christmas. It is a comedy about resentment rather than goodwill, and Amazon is pushing her performance as the draw.

That Christmas – Netflix

Richard Curtis returns to festive storytelling in animated form. Instead of one plot, the film connects several stories across a coastal town. Netflix is aiming for cross-family reach.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – Disney+

The Jonas Brothers attempt to reach home for Christmas but are blocked by a villainous Santa rooted in musical theatre. It is positioned as a seasonal novelty for fans.

Christmas Karma – Digital rental (from 15 December)

Kunal Nayyar leads a contemporary, Indian-inspired retelling of A Christmas Carol. It is available via rental rather than platform subscription, aiming at audiences seeking a different cultural frame on Dickens.

Broadcast titles on UK television

Stuffed – BBC One (23 December)

A comedy-drama about a father who spends a work bonus on a Lapland trip. It will also be on iPlayer.

Finding Father Christmas – Channel 4 (24 December)

Lenny Rush plays a teenager who refuses to stop believing in Santa, with Stephen Fry among the cast.





A Scottish Christmas Secret – Channel 5 / Paramount+

An American visitor travels to the Scottish Highlands and finds a new relationship.





Tinsel Town – Sky Cinema / NOW

Kiefer Sutherland plays a faded Hollywood action star tricked into starring in a UK pantomime, with Rebel Wilson and Derek Jacobi in support.

Evergreen titles

Prime Video carries It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and The Holiday.

Disney+ has Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Die Hard and The Santa Clause.

Final word

A week like this shows why festive streaming keeps expanding: platforms do not need a single dominant hit; they need multiple titles covering distinct moods. December becomes individual choice, and services respond with volume, risk and enough novelty to reduce the scroll.

Right, that should be enough to be getting on with. Happy watching, and try not to eat all the mince pies in one go.