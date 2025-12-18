Skip to content
UK Christmas picks: 10 new films now on Netflix, iPlayer, ITVX, Prime and Disney+

Fresh December releases for UK audiences, from family comedies and romances to animated specials and prestige dramas.

UK Christmas films 2025

10 new Christmas films to stream on Netflix, Prime, Disney+, iPlayer and ITV this week

Netflix/IMDB/Youtube screengrab
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 18, 2025
Highlights:

  • Ten new Christmas films and specials across Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Sky, BBC and rental platforms
  • Mix of family films, romances, animation, comedy and one prestige drama
  • Aiming to capture UK holiday viewing when streaming hits peak demand
  • Several titles are new originals with no franchise baggage

So, you are looking for something to watch. The TV is on, the lights are twinkling, and every streaming service claims to have the perfect Christmas film. It is overwhelming. This is not another vague list of hundreds of titles. It is a straight-talking guide to what is new and worth attention in December.

We cut through the clutter, from the big streaming launches to the one-off television specials. Here is what to stream and when to tune in.

UK Christmas films 2025 10 new Christmas films to stream on Netflix, Prime, Disney+, iPlayer and ITV this week


  • My Secret Santa – Netflix

A single mother pretends to be Santa at a ski resort and enters a holiday romance. It is pitched as light, easy streaming and sits in Netflix’s December rom-com lane.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


  • Goodbye June – Netflix (from 24 December)

Kate Winslet makes her directing debut with a domestic drama about grief and a fractured family. It is not structured like festive comfort viewing. Netflix is presenting this as a prestige December release.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


  • Champagne Problems – Netflix

A corporate executive sent to France meets a champagne heir and a slow-burn affection follows. It wants to be a Christmas film without leaning on garish tropes, more lifestyle fantasy than tinsel. Netflix has concentrated its December slate up front, which explains the clustering.

- YouTube www.youtube.com



  • Oh. What. Fun. – Amazon Prime Video

Michelle Pfeiffer plays a mother sidelined by her demanding family before Christmas. It is a comedy about resentment rather than goodwill, and Amazon is pushing her performance as the draw.

- YouTube www.youtube.com



  • That Christmas – Netflix

Richard Curtis returns to festive storytelling in animated form. Instead of one plot, the film connects several stories across a coastal town. Netflix is aiming for cross-family reach.

- YouTube www.youtube.com



  • A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – Disney+

The Jonas Brothers attempt to reach home for Christmas but are blocked by a villainous Santa rooted in musical theatre. It is positioned as a seasonal novelty for fans.

- YouTube www.youtube.com



  • Christmas Karma – Digital rental (from 15 December)

Kunal Nayyar leads a contemporary, Indian-inspired retelling of A Christmas Carol. It is available via rental rather than platform subscription, aiming at audiences seeking a different cultural frame on Dickens.

- YouTube www.youtube.com



Broadcast titles on UK television

  • Stuffed – BBC One (23 December)
A comedy-drama about a father who spends a work bonus on a Lapland trip. It will also be on iPlayer.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


  • Finding Father Christmas – Channel 4 (24 December)
Lenny Rush plays a teenager who refuses to stop believing in Santa, with Stephen Fry among the cast.


- YouTube www.youtube.com



  • A Scottish Christmas Secret – Channel 5 / Paramount+
An American visitor travels to the Scottish Highlands and finds a new relationship.


- YouTube www.youtube.com


  • Tinsel Town – Sky Cinema / NOW
Kiefer Sutherland plays a faded Hollywood action star tricked into starring in a UK pantomime, with Rebel Wilson and Derek Jacobi in support.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


Evergreen titles

  • Prime Video carries It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and The Holiday.
  • Disney+ has Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Die Hard and The Santa Clause.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


Final word

A week like this shows why festive streaming keeps expanding: platforms do not need a single dominant hit; they need multiple titles covering distinct moods. December becomes individual choice, and services respond with volume, risk and enough novelty to reduce the scroll.

Right, that should be enough to be getting on with. Happy watching, and try not to eat all the mince pies in one go.

christmas filmsholiday viewinghollywooduk streaming

Sweetmeats Bush Theatre's 'Sweetmeats' highlights diabetes risks in south Asian community through elder love story

