UK considers chemical castration for serious sex offenders

JUSTICE SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood is considering making chemical castration mandatory for the most serious sex offenders as part of a broader review of sentencing reforms and efforts to address prison overcrowding.
The Ministry of Justice is planning to expand an existing pilot involving libido-suppressing drugs from south-west England to 20 regions, with a view to national rollout. A government source told The Guardian that Mahmood is exploring whether the use of such drugs could be made mandatory for some offenders. The pilot programme is due to end next year.
The approach uses two types of drugs: selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which limit intrusive sexual thoughts, and anti-androgens, which lower testosterone levels and libido. These are combined with psychiatric support targeting factors behind sexual offending.
Sexual offences made up 21 per cent of adults serving immediate custodial sentences as of March 2025. Participation in such programmes is currently voluntary in England and Wales, The Guardian reported.
The proposed measures are part of 48 recommendations by David Gauke, chair of an independent sentencing review. Mahmood is expected to announce which proposals she will adopt in a Commons address. Sources told The Guardian she is likely to back early release for well-behaved prisoners and allow serious sexual and violent offenders to serve half their sentences in the community.
Gauke has also recommended restricting short custodial sentences, expanding electronic tagging, and increasing probation funding. He warned of a “public backlash” if resources fall short.
The Howard League welcomed the recommendations, while the National Police Chiefs’ Council called for adequate funding and monitoring. Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick criticised the proposals, saying they would weaken sentencing for crimes like burglary and assault.