UK calls for evidence to tackle six major health conditions

The call for evidence is open for six weeks and will close on 28 June

The Major Conditions strategy wants to reduce care and treatment that are too narrowly focused on specific diseases or organs in the body (Representational image: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

The UK on Thursday (18) launched a call for evidence to invite views on how best to prevent, early diagnose, treat, and manage the six major groups of conditions, a statement said.

It will inform a Major Conditions Strategy and will help people to stay in better health for longer, recognising the country’s ageing population.

The strategy will cover cancer, cardiovascular diseases including stroke and diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, dementia, mental ill-health and musculoskeletal disorders.

Data shows that one in four suffer from two or more of these major long-term conditions.

Those suffering from one or more of these conditions are urged to provide insight into their experiences of managing their health needs, the statement added.

The government wants to hear from those who suffer from, care for or provide treatment to people who suffer from multiple long-term conditions. Also, those working in NHS bodies, local government, the voluntary and community sector, and wider industry are also requested to participate.

The Major Conditions strategy wants to reduce care and treatment that are too narrowly focused on specific diseases or organs in the body and consider how to treat people as a whole.

“I encourage patients, carers and healthcare professionals to contribute to our call for evidence so we can ensure our Major Conditions Strategy is as targeted and patient-focused as possible,” said health secretary Steve Barclay.

According to Helen Whately, minister of state for care, the call for evidence will help the government to join up care across the NHS and mean better treatment for millions.

“It’s also really important that we hear from professionals working in areas like dementia or cancer too. Their front line experience will be invaluable to make sure our strategy includes plans which will really work in practice,” said Whately.

Samantha Benham-Hermetz, director of policy and public affairs at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said, “We’re on the cusp of a new era in dementia, with two new treatments for early Alzheimer’s disease showing promise in the last six months, and revolutionary new ways to diagnose it on the horizon. Bringing these into routine use will be challenging, and the Major Conditions Strategy presents a huge opportunity to address these challenges and transform our health system.”

The call for evidence complements and builds on the two calls for evidence undertaken last year on mental health and cancer and incorporates previous work looking at health disparities and dementia. The department will be publishing a separate national Suicide Prevention Strategy later this year.

“Lung conditions are the third biggest killer in the UK, but historically haven’t received the attention they deserve, so the major conditions strategy is a big opportunity to change that,” said Sarah Woolnough, chief Executive of Asthma + Lung UK.

“Therefore, we want everyone with a lung condition or who works in respiratory health to come forward and have their say.”

The statement further said that the strategy will also build on work already done to tackle waiting lists for planned treatments through the NHS Elective Recovery Plan and unlock the next generation of medicines and diagnostics through the government’s Life Science Missions.