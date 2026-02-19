Skip to content
UK proposes 48-hour rule for tech platforms to remove non-consensual intimate images

Government moves to tighten rules as online abuse reports rise

UK online safety law
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseFeb 19, 2026
  • Platforms could face fines of up to 10 per cent of global turnover.
  • Victims may only need to report an image once under new plans.
  • Rule would treat intimate image abuse with similar urgency as terror content.

Tech platforms could soon be required to take down intimate images shared without consent within 48 hours under proposed UK legislation aimed at tackling online abuse more aggressively. The move, part of changes to the Crime and Policing Bill, signals a tougher approach to intimate image abuse rules UK as the government pushes for faster action from technology companies.

The proposal suggests treating the removal of such content with the same urgency as terrorist material and child sexual abuse content, reflecting growing concern over the scale of harm caused. If companies fail to comply, they could face fines of up to 10 per cent of global sales or even have their services blocked in the UK.

A push to speed up takedowns

The government has said victims would only need to report an image once, instead of contacting multiple platforms separately, in what officials appear to see as a simpler process. Platforms would also be required to stop the images from being re uploaded after removal.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the proposals as part of an “ongoing battle” with platform providers on behalf of victims, as quoted in a news report. He suggested the rule would mean victims would not have to “do a sort of whack-a-mole chasing wherever this image is next going up”, reportedly said during an interview.

The proposals also include guidance allowing internet service providers to block access to websites hosting illegal content, targeting sites that currently fall outside the scope of existing online safety rules.

Rising cases behind tougher stance

The changes come amid rising reports of intimate image abuse. A parliamentary report published in May 2025 pointed to a 20.9 per cent increase in reports during 2024.

A government report released in July 2025 found that women, girls and LGBT people are disproportionately affected, while young men and boys are often targeted through financial sexual extortion, sometimes referred to as sextortion.

Sir Keir suggested enforcement would involve fines and oversight by relevant regulators, reportedly said, though he indicated prison sentences for tech executives are unlikely.

The announcement follows a standoff between the government and social platform X in January after its AI tool Grok was used to generate images of real women in revealing clothing, a feature that was later removed.

As the bill moves through the House of Lords, the proposals suggest a shift toward holding tech companies more directly accountable for how harmful content spreads online.

