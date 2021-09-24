Website Logo
  • Friday, September 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

Business

Uber to roll out pension plans for UK drivers

By: Pramod Thomas

UBER TECHNOLOGIES said it would start rolling out its pension plan to all eligible drivers in the UK, months after the ride-hailing service granted workers’ rights to its drivers in the country.

In March, Uber had reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in Britain as workers following a Supreme Court ruling. Uber had also said it would offer guaranteed entitlements, including holiday pay, a pension plan and limited minimum wage.

On Friday (24), the Silicon Valley company said it would contribute 3 per cent of a driver’s earnings into a pension plan, while drivers can choose to contribute a minimum of 5 per cent of their qualifying earnings.

Britain’s GMB union represents Uber’s drivers in the country, and has the right to negotiate on behalf of the workforce.

Uber and GMB also urged other ride-hailing companies like Ola, Bolt and Addison Lee to offer similar benefits to their drivers.

“I am extending an invitation to work with operators such as Bolt, Addison Lee and Ola to create a cross-industry pension scheme. This will enable all drivers to save for their futures whilst working across multiple platforms,” said Jamie Heywood, an executive for Uber’s northern and eastern European region.

Uber’s drivers will be auto-enrolled in a pension scheme provided by NOW: Pensions and managed by workplace solutions provider Adecco, the company added.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Sensex breaches 60,000-mark for first time
INDIA
OYO to file for £790m IPO next week
INDIA
Freshworks becomes first Indian SaaS company to go public in US
UK
Increased online shopping led to spurt in financial fraud in UK, says lobby group
UK
OneWeb completes TrustComm acquisition
HEADLINE STORY
Singh brothers to sell Whisky Exchange to Pernod Ricard
HEADLINE STORY
Sony to take on Disney in India with media merger
INDIA
Serum Institute to invest £50m in Britain’s Oxford Biomedica
UK
Oracle to invest £150m in Oxford Nanopore
UK
Issa brothers may offload Australian fuel stations
UK
Manchester India summit focuses on free trade pact
INDIA
India’s TVS Motor buys majority stake in Swiss firm for £13m
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Details are important in assisted dying bill debate’
UK police arrest suspect in murder of teacher Sabina Nessa
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, and…
Uber to roll out pension plans for UK drivers
Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham to premiere on Amazon Prime…
Sensex breaches 60,000-mark for first time