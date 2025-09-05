Two Indian students killed, five injured in Essex car crash

TWO students from Telangana, India, have died in a two-car collision at a roundabout in Essex, south-east England. Five other students were seriously injured in the crash, police said.

The accident took place early Monday at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout on the A130. Chaitanya Tarre, 23, died at the scene, while Rishi Teja Rapolu, 21, died later in hospital.

Essex Police said the two men driving the cars, both from Barking in east London, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They have since been released on bail until November 20.

“Sadly, one man died at the scene while another died in hospital. Specialist officers are supporting their families. Five other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries,” Essex Police said in a statement.

“Our investigation into the collision is ongoing,” the statement added, while appealing for information, including CCTV or dash cam footage from the area.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK issued a statement expressing condolences. It said the students were believed to have been returning from a Ganesh Visarjan celebration with their peer group.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Essex, UK, involving nine students from the Telugu community,” NISAU UK said.

“The accident has claimed the precious lives of two young students, Chaitanya Tarre and Rishi Teja Rapolu. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” it added.

NISAU said several other students remain in hospital and under urgent medical care. “We are keeping them and their families in our thoughts and prayers, and we hope for their swift and full recovery.”

The group said it is working with the Telangana community and consular authorities to provide support after the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)

Suggested tags: essex car crash, indian students, telangana, nisau uk, uk accident