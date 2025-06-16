The TV show that impressed Christopher Nolan: “Unlike anything I’ve ever seen”

Canadian comedian and writer Nathan Fielder has long been known for his unconventional television work. Gaining recognition through Nathan for You, Fielder built a reputation for creating boundary-pushing, satirical content that blurred the lines between reality and performance. One of the most talked-about episodes involved a frozen yoghurt flavour that deliberately tasted unpleasant, while The Rehearsal, another of his projects, explored the complexities of human behaviour by meticulously recreating real-life scenarios to prepare people for difficult conversations or events.

Fielder’s work often revolves around themes of performance in everyday life, the blending of public and private personas, and the anxiety surrounding authenticity. His limited media presence and rare interviews add to the intrigue, leaving audiences unsure whether he is playing a version of himself or deliberately maintaining a fictional persona.

The Curse and a shift to fictional storytelling

In 2023, Fielder made a significant shift in his career by co-creating and starring in The Curse, a limited series that further explored his interests through scripted drama. Co-created with filmmaker Benny Safdie, the show also stars Academy Award-winner Emma Stone. This marked a departure from Fielder’s earlier, semi-documentary style work and introduced him into the realm of fictional narrative television.

The Curse follows a married couple, played by Fielder and Stone, who are producing a home improvement reality show while also trying to start a family. Their personal and professional lives take a dark turn after an unsettling encounter with a young child who places a curse on them. The story examines themes such as performative activism, media manipulation, and the illusion of kindness, set against the backdrop of a seemingly well-intentioned couple who struggle with their own moral contradictions.

Nolan’s high praise for the series

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan expressed his admiration for The Curse in an interview, describing it as a rare and groundbreaking piece of television. “It’s an incredible show, and it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen on television before,” Nolan said. “There are so few shows that come along that have genuinely no precedence. You’re going back to things like Twin Peaks, or The Prisoner, or Dennis Potter’s The Singing Detective… you’re in an amazing space, and I can’t wait to catch up with the climax.”

Nolan’s comments place The Curse among some of the most influential and surreal television dramas of the past, underlining its unconventional storytelling and emotional impact.

Critical reception and cultural relevance

The Curse has received praise for its sharp commentary on social media, authenticity, and the performance of morality in the public eye. The show’s unsettling tone and layered narrative structure have sparked discussions around the ethics of entertainment and the lines between fiction and reality.

- YouTube YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes TV

Emma Stone’s participation in the project aligns with her previous roles in unconventional films, particularly her collaborations with director Yorgos Lanthimos. Her performance, alongside Fielder’s restrained and often ambiguous portrayal, has been noted for adding depth to the show’s central themes.

A bold entry into prestige television

With The Curse, Nathan Fielder has successfully transitioned into the world of prestige television drama, maintaining the thematic interests that defined his earlier work while exploring them in a new, scripted format. The show’s ability to provoke discussion, confuse genre expectations, and attract praise from figures like Christopher Nolan marks it as a standout series in today’s media landscape.

Whether audiences view it as satire, drama, or something in between, The Curse demonstrates Fielder’s continued commitment to challenging conventional storytelling, and his growing influence in both comedy and drama alike.