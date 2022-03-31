Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 31, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

Truss calls for stronger ties during India visit

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are seen before their meeting in New Delhi, India, March 31, 2022. @DrSJaishankar/ Twitter/Handout via REUTERS

By: Pramod Thomas

STRONGER ties with India are more important than ever before in view of the crisis in Ukraine, British foreign secretary Liz Truss said Thursday (31), but she said the UK would not tell India not to buy discounted Russian oil.

Her comments came after talks with India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Truss said the Ukraine crisis highlighted the need for “like-minded nations” to work together and that developments in that country will have far-reaching implications for the globe.

“Strengthening the relationship with India is more important than it has ever been precisely because we are living in a more insecure world, precisely because we have (Russia president Vladimir) Putin’s appalling invasion of Ukraine,” she said.

“I think it is very significant that sanctions are applied on Russia,” she said. Truss was speaking at the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum along with Jaishankar.

She conceded that for many years, many western nations had prioritised cheap prices and resources over long term security interests.

In her opening comments at the talks, Truss stressed respecting the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.

The UK’s international trade secretary Liz Truss (Photo: gov.uk)

Jaishankar outlined the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 adopted in May by UK and India prime ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi, respectively, last year.

Ahead of the talks, the British High Commission said in a statement that Truss will convey to Jaishankar that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines the importance of democracies to work together to deter “aggressors” and reduce vulnerability to “coercion”.

Jaishankar noted how geographic proximity meant priorities varied for different countries and illustrated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to make the point.

There has been a flurry of visits by foreign dignitaries to India in the last few days.

US deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh arrived in India on Wednesday (30) while Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Delhi this evening (31).

Truss wants to “counter” Russia’s aggression and reduce global strategic dependence on Moscow for oil and gas ahead of key NATO and G7 meetings next week.

“Deeper ties between Britain and India will boost security in the Indo-Pacific and globally, and create jobs and opportunities in both countries,” Truss said, according to the statement.

“This matters even more in the context of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and underlines the need for free democracies to work closer together in areas like defence, trade and cyber security,” she added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Victim calls Imran Ahmad Khan MP “a child molester” during trial
News
No-trust motion: Pakistan parliament session adjourned
HEADLINE STORY
M Night Shyamalan pens emotional note after Bruce Willis’ retirement from acting
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: Asians must get tested for cancer
News
US deputy NSA Daleep Singh to visit India
News
Hyderabad man arrested for stabbing Indian student in London restaurant
HEADLINE STORY
India stands by trade with Russia as Lavrov set to visit
News
UK to continue free Covid tests for healthcare workers, vulnerable
News
No-trust motion: Main ally deserts Imran Khan’s government
NEWS
Gove urged to extend Homes for Ukraine plan to Afghan refugees
News
Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip
News
Met Police: 20 fines will be issued to people who attended lockdown parties
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Nushrratt Bharuccha starts filming her next Selfiee
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies; bandmate Siva Kaneswaran shares…
Truss calls for stronger ties during India visit
Victim calls Imran Ahmad Khan MP “a child molester” during…
Citi exits Indian retail banking operations
Kohli says de Villiers will be first person on his…