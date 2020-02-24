Trump trolled by ICC and others for mispronouncing ‘Sachin’

The US president Donald Trump, who is on a historic visit to India, has been trolled by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the apex body of global cricket, and others for pronouncing the name of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday (24).

While addressing a huge gathering at the world’s largest cricket venue Motera stadium in Gujarat Trump said: “This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli. The greatest in the world,” Trump said.

But he pronounced Sachin wrongly as “Sue Chin”.

ICC was quick to react. “Sach-, Such, Satch, Sutch, Sooch…Anyone know?”, it tweeted on Monday with a short video.

Former English professional footballer Gary Lineker was also not happy with Trump’s pronunciation.

“Who is this Sue Chin Tendulkerr?,” he tweeted with the video of Trump’s speech at Namaste Trump event.

Both tweets went viral and many joined the conversation on social media to troll trump. Some even said that Trump thought that he is in China, not India.

Interestingly, a decade ago on February 24, Sachin Tendulkar created history by becoming the first batsman to score a 200 in ODIs.