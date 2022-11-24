Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Tributes pour in for Bradford boy killed in Pakistan

British Embassy in Pakistan says it is working with local police officers

Adil Khan (Picture: Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Tributes have poured in for the 14-year-old Bradford boy reportedly shot dead while holidaying in Pakistan.

His family and their neighbours in Manningham have been struggling to come to terms with the tragic death of Adil Khan who was buried in Pakistan over the weekend.

They recalled how the schoolboy with “beautiful green eyes” had been “nice and caring”.

His sister Aasiyah Mushtaq described him as a “nice” and “cute” boy who was “easy-going”.

“We pray he’s granted the highest rank in Jannah… The last few moments of his life must have been really bad. Everyone’s absolutely heartbroken”, she told the Telegraph & Argus.

Adil’s brother Zubair said: “He always wanted to grow up and help people. He was very good. He was nice and caring. He was just at school. Everything just happened so fast.”

While the British Embassy in Pakistan is working with local police officers, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said officials were in contact with the local authorities.

Bradford West MP Naz Shah said her “thoughts and prayers” were with the bereaved family.

“I have reached out to the British High Commission to seek further information,” she told ITV.

“Of course, it goes without saying that the British High Commission and myself are here to offer any assistance to the family and I would ask that we respect the family’s privacy.”

A prayer in the T&A’s online Book of Condolence read: So very young but taken by the Almighty to roam the gardens of paradise with other young ones, under the care of the Prophet Ibraheem. May your mother and family be granted sabr to carry them through this tragic time, till they meet you again in the next life. Ameen.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Sadiq Khan urges government to increase benefits and provide free school meals this winter
News
Millennials turning to puppy yoga to find balance in their lives
WORLD
England World Cup fans banned from wearing crusader costumes in Qatar
UK
Zayn Malik shares sweet childhood photo as he appeals to extend free school meals for…
News
Dietician reveals 10 reasons you’re not losing weight
News
Indians overtake Chinese as largest group of foreign students in UK
News
Seven former home secretaries urge Rishi Sunak to speed up critical anti-terror reforms
UK
Shamima Begum would be hanged if sent to Bangladesh, court hears
News
Have you been shaving down below all wrong?
News
Qatar has conveyed no invitation extended to fugitive Zakir Naik for FIFA World…
UK
Leicester cops appeal for help to trace 44-year-old man; family concerned for welfare
News
Rehan Ahmed may become England’s youngest Test player
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW