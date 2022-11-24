Tributes pour in for Bradford boy killed in Pakistan

British Embassy in Pakistan says it is working with local police officers

Adil Khan (Picture: Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Tributes have poured in for the 14-year-old Bradford boy reportedly shot dead while holidaying in Pakistan.



His family and their neighbours in Manningham have been struggling to come to terms with the tragic death of Adil Khan who was buried in Pakistan over the weekend.



They recalled how the schoolboy with “beautiful green eyes” had been “nice and caring”.



His sister Aasiyah Mushtaq described him as a “nice” and “cute” boy who was “easy-going”.



“We pray he’s granted the highest rank in Jannah… The last few moments of his life must have been really bad. Everyone’s absolutely heartbroken”, she told the Telegraph & Argus.



Adil’s brother Zubair said: “He always wanted to grow up and help people. He was very good. He was nice and caring. He was just at school. Everything just happened so fast.”



While the British Embassy in Pakistan is working with local police officers, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said officials were in contact with the local authorities.



Bradford West MP Naz Shah said her “thoughts and prayers” were with the bereaved family.



“I have reached out to the British High Commission to seek further information,” she told ITV.



“Of course, it goes without saying that the British High Commission and myself are here to offer any assistance to the family and I would ask that we respect the family’s privacy.”



A prayer in the T&A’s online Book of Condolence read: So very young but taken by the Almighty to roam the gardens of paradise with other young ones, under the care of the Prophet Ibraheem. May your mother and family be granted sabr to carry them through this tragic time, till they meet you again in the next life. Ameen.”