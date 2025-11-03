No injuries after Glasgow-London train derails, says minister

TRANSPORT MINISTER Heidi Alexander said no injuries were reported after a train travelling from Glasgow to London derailed in northern England on Monday.

North West Ambulance Service said on Monday morning it had stood down from “major incident status” and was withdrawing resources sent to the scene.

Avanti West Coast, which operates long-distance services between London and Scotland, advised passengers not to travel north from Preston.

The company said disruptions were expected to continue for several days.

There was a "flash and bang" when the train derailed, one passenger told BBC, adding: "People were confused but calm. At first we thought a car or something had hit the train."

Another passenger told BBC they were asleep at the time, then there was "a big jolt", a screech, and the power went off.