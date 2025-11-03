Skip to content
No injuries after Glasgow-London train derails, says minister

North West Ambulance Service said on Monday morning it had stood down from “major incident status” and was withdrawing resources sent to the scene.

Train derailment

Rail workers walk along the track near the site of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, November 3, 2025.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
Nov 03, 2025
Eastern Eye

TRANSPORT MINISTER Heidi Alexander said no injuries were reported after a train travelling from Glasgow to London derailed in northern England on Monday.

Avanti West Coast, which operates long-distance services between London and Scotland, advised passengers not to travel north from Preston.

The company said disruptions were expected to continue for several days.

There was a "flash and bang" when the train derailed, one passenger told BBC, adding: "People were confused but calm. At first we thought a car or something had hit the train."

Another passenger told BBC they were asleep at the time, then there was "a big jolt", a screech, and the power went off.

avanti west coastglasgowlondontrain derailmentuk transport

Train stabbings

Police officers and members of the Emergency services search the track beneath an LNER Azuma train at Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, on November 1, 2025, following a stabbing on a train.

Getty Images

Man charged with 11 attempted murders after knife attack on London-bound train

Highlights:

  • Anthony Williams, 32, charged with 11 counts of attempted murder.
  • Ten charges linked to knife attack on train; one to separate incident in east London.
  • Train crew member remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.
  • Police say incident not being treated as terrorism-related.

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder following a knife attack on a London-bound train on Saturday, British police said on Monday.

British Transport Police said Anthony Williams, from Peterborough in eastern England, faces ten counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

