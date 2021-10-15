Website Logo
  • Friday, October 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862

HEADLINE STORY

Tory MP David Amess dies ‘after stabbing’

David Amess MP

By: Admin

Conservative MP David Amess has died this afternoon (15) after being stabbed at an event in his local constituency in southeast England.

Police did not name Amess, but said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea” and that the victim “later died”.

Amess was stabbed “multiple times” during an event on Friday in his local constituency in southeast England, Sky News and the BBC reported.

Local police did not name Amess, but confirmed that officers “were called to reports of a stabbing” shortly after 12:05 pm (1105 GMT).

“A man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else,” the force said on Twitter.

Amess was holding a his regular weekly meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist Church, in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea.

He had advertised the event on his official Twitter account.

There was no immediate comment from prime minister Boris Johnson, who was leading an away-day for senior ministers in the west of England.

But his wife Carrie Johnson said on Twitter, “Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid said, “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role. My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him.

Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said, “I am so deeply, deeply saddened by the tragic news that Sir David has passed away. He loved being an MP and was a great public servant. It is just awful. My thoughts and prayers, and those of all Londoners, are with David’s loved ones at this time of unimaginable grief.”

Former prime minister David Cameron said, “Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer called the news “horrific and deeply shocking”.

An eye-witness, identified only as Anthony, told radio station LBC that the scene was “completely and utterly swamped by police, ambulance, armed police.

“I saw someone get taken out the building, put into the back of a police car. Apparently he was stabbed quite a few times.”

Other British MPs have been attacked at similar constituency events, including Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016 in the run-up to the Brexit referendum.

Her husband Brendan Cox said, “My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.”

The Jo Cox Foundation, which was set up in her memory, tweeted that it was “horrified to hear the news of the attack on Sir David Amess MP.

“We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time,” it added.

Labour MP Stephen Timms was stabbed multiple times during an event in 2010, but recovered from “potentially life-threatening injuries and is still an MP.

Timms said he was “appalled” at the latest attack.

In January 2000, Liberal Democrat MP Nigel Jones was injured and his assistant killed by a man wielding a ceremonial sword at a constituency surgery in Cheltenham. (with AFP)

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
NHS urges Asians and ethnic minorities to learn CPR skills
News
Charity calls for action as new report says British Asian babies have more risk of…
News
EXCLUSIVE: “Challenge company culture or lose war on talent”
News
Lateral flow tests for fully vaccinated international arrivals
HEADLINE STORY
Experts warn of Asian mental health crisis
News
Leicester East MP convicted of harassing partner’s female friend
Big Interview
Vicky Kaushal on the impact of stepping into the shoes of freedom fighter…
HEADLINE STORY
Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Koran ‘desecration’
INDIA
Cobra killer gets life for murdering wife
News
India lifts additional checks and restrictions imposed on UK travellers
News
Norway suspect is Muslim convert known to police
INDIA
Indian festival crowds return as Covid horrors fade
Eastern Eye

Videos

Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Tory MP David Amess dies ‘after stabbing’
UK Carrier Strike Group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth enters…
Racial bias in doctors’ recruitment across London, BMJ survey shows
Ex-Met police officer gets suspended jail term for harassing colleagues
NHS urges Asians and ethnic minorities to learn CPR skills
Charity calls for action as new report says British Asian…