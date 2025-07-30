Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Stephen Timms MP explores East India Company Trail at St Paul’s

At the Chapter House, he met Sandra Lynes Timbrell, Director of Visitor Engagement at St Paul’s Cathedral, who presented the collaboration with Stepney Community Trust.

Stephen Timms

Stephen Timms MP visited St Paul’s Cathedral to explore the East India Company Trail and meet community contributors highlighting South Asian perspectives on Britain’s imperial history. (Photo: X/@stephenctimms)

X/@stephenctimms
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 30, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Rt. Hon. Sir Stephen Timms MP, minister of state for the department of work and pensions, visited St Paul’s Cathedral on 23 July during South Asian Heritage Month to experience the East India Company Trail and meet community contributors involved in the project.

At the Chapter House, he met Sandra Lynes Timbrell, Director of Visitor Engagement at St Paul’s Cathedral, who presented the collaboration with Stepney Community Trust. The initiative reflects on Britain’s imperial history in South Asia through cathedral monuments linked to the East India Company.

Sir Stephen said, “My constituent Mr Asif Shakoor has kept me informed of his fascinating work on the history of his grandfather from India – whom he never met – who sailed through the Royal Docks in the First World War. I was very pleased he invited me to St Paul’s Cathedral this week. Together with Georgie Wemyss of the University of East London, Stepney Community Trust, and Cathedral staff, Asif has been helping to reinterpret Cathedral monuments to 19th-century military leaders, adding a viewpoint on behalf of those who were conquered. It was a most interesting visit.”

Dr Georgie Wemyss said, “It’s through spaces like this that communities can rethink belonging and imperial legacies. The EIC Trail holds that potential.”

Simon Carter, Head of Collections at St Paul’s Cathedral, who led a guided tour, said, “The EIC Trail reframes how we read these monuments—not as static relics, but as portals into shared histories.”

The tour also featured research presentations by Asif Shakoor, Abdul Sabur Kidwai, and Taryn Khanam BEM on key monuments. The East India Company Trail remains open until November 2026. Details are available at www.stpauls.co.uk/east-india-company-st-pauls.

east india companysouth asian heritage monthst paul’s cathedralstephen timms

Related News

India-Oval-Getty
Editorial

Oval Test to decide England-India series as Stokes ruled out

Supriya Menon Prithviraj
Entertainment

Supriya Menon Prithviraj names US-based Malayali nurse for years of online abuse and personal attacks

court representational
UK

Man jailed for £788k VAT fraud run from bedroom

More For You

Meghnad Desai tribute: A peer who carried his learning lightly

Meghnad Desai (1940-2025)

Meghnad Desai tribute: A peer who carried his learning lightly

Lord Meghnad Desai, who has died, aged 85, was one of the most erudite members of the House of Lords. But he carried his scholarship lightly and with an engaging sense of humour.

The Times noted he turned 85 on 10 July, only 19 days before his death on 29 July.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meghnad Desai, UK economist and peer, dies aged 85

Lord Meghnad Desai (1940-2025)

Meghnad Desai, UK economist and peer, dies aged 85

Lord Meghnad Desai, the British Indian economist, author, and peer in the House of Lords, has died at the age of 85, sources close to the family confirmed on Tuesday (29).

Desai is understood to have passed away in hospital in Gurugram, India, following a health complication. His death was confirmed by family contacts in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
court-representational

The men avoided deportation nearly a decade ago by renouncing their Pakistani citizenship to claim statelessness, and remain in the UK despite repeated court rejections, as Pakistan had refused to accept them. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders may be deported to Pakistan this year

TWO ringleaders of the Rochdale grooming gang, Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan, could be deported to Pakistan by the end of the year, according to a Pakistani government official.

The UK has been trying to deport the pair for years following their convictions. Negotiations have intensified since the UK lifted its five-year ban on Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) in July. The Times reported that Pakistan has used the case of Rauf and Khan as leverage in efforts to remove the airline suspension.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK heatwave 2025

London and Midlands expected to reach highs of 28–30°C

iStock

UK heatwave set to return, temperatures could reach 31°C across southern England

Highlights

  • Temperatures forecast to peak at 31°C in parts of southern England from 5–7 August
  • Cities including Bournemouth, Southampton, and Bath to see hottest conditions
  • London and Midlands expected to reach highs of 28–30°C
  • Cardiff and Swansea could see temperatures rise to 27°C
  • Met Office predicts potential for hot spells in southern and eastern regions into mid-August

Heatwave expected to hit early August

Southern and central parts of England are expected to experience a sharp rise in temperatures from 5 August, with forecasters predicting a brief but intense heatwave. According to WXCHARTS weather maps, temperatures could climb as high as 31°C in several areas.

The forecast comes after a cooler, unsettled end to July, with much of the UK experiencing overcast skies and lower-than-average temperatures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Getty

During Trump’s first term, Khan opposed the US travel ban on people from certain Muslim countries, which led to a war of words. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump criticises Sadiq Khan again during UK visit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan again during a news conference in Scotland alongside British prime minister Keir Starmer, who described Khan as his "friend".

When asked by a reporter if he planned to visit London in September during his state visit, Trump said yes but added: "I'm not a fan of your mayor. I think he's done a terrible job."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc