Times Now Navbharat, Zoom to stream on Freeview UK

By: Pramod Thomas

MULTI-CHANNEL TV service Channelbox has partnered with India’s Times Network to stream Times Now Navbharat and Zoom on Freeview UK channel 271.

Currently, Times Network is the only Indian broadcaster to be present on Freeview. The new partnership further strengthens its foothold in UK, a statement said.

Times Now Navbharat provides holistic reportage on national and political news in Hindi and Zoom gives entertaining content.

“We are honoured that the largest Indian media company Times Group has selected Channelbox as their way to the UK audiences. Channelbox hosts over 30 TV channels in English and also has something for various diasporas living in the UK including Arabic, Greek, French and now Indian communities and we will keep expanding the line up to cater for every community living in the UK”, said Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox head of content and business development.

According to the statement, Channelbox pioneered dynamic ad insertion functionality on linear streams on Freeview UK and hosts over 30 premium movies, sports, music and top international news channels including NTD, France24, TVP World, Euronews and many others. Apart from Freeview channel 271, it can be viewed through mobile applications.

Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and executive president, Times Network said, “We are delighted to partner with Channelbox to launch our best-in-class Hindi news and entertainment channel on Freeview. We are now excited to expand our reach in the UK market with our compelling brands, Times Now Navbharat which has made a big impact in the Hindi news space with its innovative content formats and Zoom, a legacy brand that has risen to become India’s one-stop youth entertainment destination.”