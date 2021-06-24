Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 392,014
Total Cases 30,082,778
Today's Fatalities  978
Today's Cases 54,319
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 392,014
Total Cases 30,082,778
Today's Fatalities  978
Today's Cases 54,319

News

Thorrun Govind is youngest ever chair of English Pharmacy Board

Thorrun Govind (Photo courtesy of RPS)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

THORRUN GOVIND has been elected as chair of the English Pharmacy Board (EPB), becoming the youngest official to hold the position since the Royal Pharmaceutical Society shed its regulatory function to become the new professional leadership body in 2010. She is 28 years old.

Govind also becomes the second female of colour as EPB chair, after Shilpa Gohil was elected to the position in 2012.

A delighted Govind on June 22 told Pharmacy Business that it was “an honour to serve” the membership body and the wider profession. “I’m going to be chairing an inclusive, communicative and strategic board that engages with stakeholders and puts pharmacy at the heart of everything we do.”

She said she would look to connect better with members and non-members and ensure their views are being listened to and called on young pharmacists to take up leadership roles.

“I feel that it is important for younger members of the profession to know that age is not a barrier to leadership. We can all show leadership in our own individual way. I firmly believe that we are all ambassadors for the profession.”

Asked what her immediate priorities were, Govind – who won the ‘Pharmacy Business Pre-Reg Pharmacist of the Year’ award in 2018 – said she would use her communications and media experience “to connect better with the members and non-members and to ensure that their views are being listened too.”

Martin Astbury is elected as vice-chair of the board. Claire Anderson, Sibby Buckle, Tase Oputu and Alisdair Jones will be the EPB’s representatives to the RPS Assembly.

For the Welsh Pharmacy Board, Cheryl Way has been elected as Board chair, with Ruth Mitchell elected as both vice-chair and the representative to the Assembly.

Andrew Carruthers has been elected as the chair of the Scottish Pharmacy Board, and Kathleen Cowle will become both vice-chair and the representative to the Assembly.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Tributes pour in for father-of-two, stabbed to death in Whetstone street brawl
News
Buckingham Palace pledges to ‘do more’ as data shows low minority ethnic staff
News
Vow to end NHS reliance on foreign staff criticised
News
Car bomb blast outside JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s house kills 3 in Lahore
News
Bengal engineer siblings start street food business to fight Covid hardship
News
Kiran Ahuja becomes first Indian American to head US Office of Personnel Management
News
Ex Labour peer Lord Ahmed to face retrial on sex abuse charges
PAKISTAN
‘Engage Pakistan in Afghan peace process’
News
Bangladeshi cleric issues fatwa on Facebook’s ‘haha’ emoji
UK
‘North-south economic gap widened during pandemic’
News
UK ‘on track’ to Freedom Day as country moves closer to herd immunity
UK
Investment of £483m set to revamp schools across England
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US health regulator approves Cipla’s inhalation solution
Krrish completes 15 years of its release, Hrithik Roshan hints…
Tributes pour in for father-of-two, stabbed to death in Whetstone…
Buckingham Palace pledges to ‘do more’ as data shows low…
Kangana Ranaut to direct a film titled Emergency based on…
Thorrun Govind is youngest ever chair of English Pharmacy Board