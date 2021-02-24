The unsung heroes

by Hina Makwana







THERE have been a lot of unsung heroes during these torrid Covid-19 times we are living in and as a full-time medical secretary within the NHS, who has worked throughout the whole pandemic, I have seen many.

I am a wife and mother to two beautiful kids, Aaron and Nikita, so juggling work and homeschooling my kids has proven to be a challenge.

Many of these unsung heroes have been singers and musicians, who have lost their livelihoods by not being able to tour, but they have still found time to virtually entertain audiences during lockdown. They have given us the gift of music and made life in lockdown that little bit easier.







My big musical hero has been Navin Kundra. I had always been a fan and became an even bigger one in the past 11 months. In March 2020, at the start of the first lockdown I came across a social media post advertising Navin Kundra hosting free live shows via Facebook Live and YouTube every Saturday at 7pm. Since then, these Saturday shows, where Navin performs great Bollywood classics from all eras, along with some English songs, have been like a helping hand to me and many around the world. The songs have been accompanied by fun-filled entertainment, new talent, guest interviews, requests, dedications and even competitions. The humble singer has even created a VIP Family experience, where the most ardent fans get to speak with him, where he makes you feel like his best friend.

Aside from making us forget troubled times with his live performances, many of us tuning into his shows formed friendships, thanks to him. I am now part of a great group of people and we chat on a daily basis, helping one another with any difficulties or challenges we may be facing. The shows and these new bonds have really helped me, as I feel I now have a new family. It has been a godsend during this difficult time where we are disconnected from the outside world.

Navin has brought so much happiness to me during these challenging times and I look forward to each Saturday, as it is a time for me to relax and forget reality for a couple of hours. I am sure he has done the same for many of his viewers. During these tough times, he has given up so much of his own time to perform these live Facebook and YouTube shows on a weekly basis.







I want to send a message of appreciation to all the artists, who like Navin, have taken the time to put a smile on our faces when we need it most. If you do find yourself getting virtually entertained by these amazing artists, please let them know how much you appreciate what they are doing, especially since the lockdown has impacted them greatly.

I am now looking forward to when normal life resumes and can see Navin Kundra live at his Voice Of Legends 3 tour, when it is able to commence. Until then, I am listening to his new single Khush Rahi on repeat and tuning into his virtual shows.











