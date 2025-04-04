‘The Naked Gun’ is back: 10 hilarious & wild facts about the legendary comedy franchise

The iconic Naked Gun franchise is making headlines again and for good reason! With Liam Neeson stepping into Leslie Nielsen’s legendary shoes for The Naked Gun 444¼: Law of Toughness, fans are buzzing about the return of the world’s most inept, yet somehow effective detective.

But before the new film hits theatres, let’s take a riotous trip down memory lane with 10 must-know facts about the franchise, from its absurd origins to its shocking O.J. Simpson connection. Buckle up, because this ride is as wild as Frank Drebin’s police car stunts!

1. It all started with a cancelled TV show

Before The Naked Gun became a blockbuster film series, it was a short-lived TV show called Police Squad. Despite being cancelled after just six episodes, it became a cult classic, thanks to its rapid-fire gags, deadpan humour, and Leslie Nielsen’s genius delivery. TV Guide later ranked it #7 on its list of shows "Cancelled too soon".

2. Leslie Nielsen wasn’t always a comedy legend

Believe it or not, Nielsen was known for serious roles before Airplane and Police Squad transformed him into a comedy icon. His deadpan delivery as Frank Drebin made him the perfect bumbling hero and the rest is history.

3. The Films were box office gold

The original trilogy including The Naked Gun (1988), The Naked Gun 2½ (1991), and Naked Gun 33⅓, achieved a combined gross of approximately $477 million against a production budget of $65 million. The first film alone was a smash, pulling in $140 million and becoming one of the greatest spoof comedies ever.

4. O.J. Simpson played a key role (Yes, THAT O.J.)

Before his infamous murder trial, O.J. Simpson starred as Detective Nordberg, Frank Drebin’s accident-prone partner. The new reboot acknowledges this in the wildest way possible: a darkly funny gag where Nordberg’s son shakes his head at his dad’s photo in a police memorial.

5. The new film has been in development hell for over a decade

A fourth Naked Gun movie was first announced in 2009, with plans for Leslie Nielsen to pass the torch to a rookie cop. But after rewrites, the director changes, and even an Ed Helms-led reboot attempt, it wasn’t until 2022 that Liam Neeson was officially cast as Frank Drebin Jr.178.

6. Liam Neeson is doing something completely unexpected

Known for Taken and action thrillers, Neeson is now diving into full-blown slapstick comedy. The trailer shows him disguised as a lollipop-licking schoolgirl, proving he’s ready to embrace Drebin-level absurdity.

7. The franchise almost had a video game sequel

In 2012, The Naked Gun: ICUP (yes, read that acronym carefully) was released as a point-and-click adventure game. It featured Frank Drebin Jr., voiced by A.J. LoCascio (since Nielsen had passed in 2010).





From 1988 to 2025: The Naked Gun franchise is still armed with laughs Instagram/NakedGun

8. The films were filled with celebrity cameos

From Weird Al Yankovic to Queen Elizabeth II (sort of), the movies packed in hilarious surprise appearances. The first film even parodied a real-life Queen’s visit with Drebin accidentally humiliating her in front of millions.

9. The titles are absurd on purpose

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult are peak Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker humour. The upcoming reboot continues the trend with The Naked Gun 444¼: Law of Toughness.

10. The new film could launch a new era of naked gun madness

With Seth MacFarlane from Family Guy producing and Akiva Schaffer from The Lonely Island directing, the reboot could revive the franchise for a new generation. Will it live up to the original’s legacy?

Scheduled for release on August 28, 2025, the reboot stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original protagonist with the aim to introduce the franchise's signature slapstick humour to a new generation.

Final verdict: Should you be excited?

Slapstick meets smooth criminal: A look back at The Naked Gun in all its chaotic glory Instagram/NakedGun

If the trailer’s any indication, YES. Between Neeson’s comedic chops, the return of classic Naked Gun humour, and that brilliantly awkward O.J. joke, this might just be the reboot we didn’t know we needed.