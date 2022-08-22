The Best Betting Sites in India – Top 5 trusted Online Bookmakers

By: Admin Super

It’s no doubt that India is one of the biggest markets for sports betting. The country simply loves to gamble and follow sports, especially cricket. The combination of these two makes the betting industry so alive and because of that, Indians have plenty of betting options.

MyBetting India released a report last year that over 340 million locals would place bets on major sports events like the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, 140 million would bet regularly and all of them are placing their wagers on different Indian betting sites.

If you’re thinking about placing bets on the current and upcoming major sports events like the English Premier League and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, keep on reading. We’ll be sharing what you need to know when shopping for an online bookie and which betting sites are worth trying out.

What to Look for in a Betting Site

So before we let you know which betting sites are worth trusting in India, it’s best that you also have an idea of what to consider when shopping for a bookie online. Here are some of the important factors that expert punters typically look at.

Reputation and License

Before signing up at any online betting site, it’s always a good idea to check actual customer reviews. You can check sites like Casinoguru, Trustpilot, and Sitejabber for this. It’s a great way to at least see how a gambling site is treating its customers.

Also, as much as possible, only go for betting sites that are licensed by jurisdictions like Curacao, Malta, Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, etc.

This way, you’re sure that they are operating with standards and are randomly checked by third-party testing companies for safety and fairness.

Variety

Know that not all sports betting sites have available odds on all sports events, so be sure to check if you can bet on your favorite sports here. For example, some popular betting apps may have odds on cricket but not have any for kabaddi.

Aside from betting odds, variety also includes other gambling activities like casino gaming. It’s wise to go for betting sites with casinos because sometimes, they may reward you with free spins for making a deposit. Who knows what a free spin can give you?

Promos and Bonuses

If you’re a serious punter who’s aiming to make profits from this activity, go for betting sites with the best promos to offer. It’s a great way to maximize your betting budget. Some bookies even offer free bets from time to time.

However, it’s also important that you understand how casino and sports betting bonuses work. Even if there are generous offers out there, some of them may not be worth getting. That said, always read the bonus terms!

Banking Options

One thing that makes online betting advantageous is how easy it is to transact with a bookie. Thankfully, most online sports betting sites offer different ways to make a deposit to your betting account and withdraw your winnings.

Opt for the ones that offer the most convenient payment solution for you – be it using credit cards, digital wallets, or cryptocurrencies.

Customer Support

Like with any business, customer support can make or break a brand. The same goes for online betting sites. See how easy it is to get support when you need it. Are they quick to resolve problems? Are they available 24/7? These are just some of the questions to keep in mind.

The Best Betting Sites and Apps

So, let’s take a look at some of the most-trusted betting sites in India right now:

10CRIC

10CRIC is an international sportsbook that is focused on the Indian market. Based on the name of this site alone, you already know it’s best for cricket betting. But aside from that, 10CRIC also offers odds on numerous sports events including kabaddi.

Parimatch

Parimatch is a European betting company, but it’s Indian friendly as it also accepts transactions with the local currency. You can also bet on cricket and kabaddi here. Horse racing odds are also available here.

Betway

A well-known international sportsbook trusted not only by Indian punters but also by punters worldwide is Betway. It’s mainly a sportsbook, but you can also download a casino app under Betway if that’s also your cup of tea. Aside from cricket, Beway is also great for football betting.

PureWin

PureWin betting site is designed and created for Indian gamblers. It has cricket betting, but if you also enjoy playing Indian table games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, this is an excellent choice. The most convenient banking options in India are available here too like the UPI.

Comeon!

If you’re looking for a unique betting site with interesting services to offer, Comeon! may interest you. Aside from regular sports betting and live betting, it has a Retro Bet feature which is pretty much similar to fantasy sports betting. It utilizes videos from actual matches which can take your betting experience to another level.