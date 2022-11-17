Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Terrorism is Pakistan’s foremost problem: PM Shehbaz Sharif

The recent surge in attacks in northwest part of the country has given rise to the fear that militancy and violence are making a comeback after more than a decade.

Image Credit – Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Terrorism continues to be one of Pakistan’s foremost problems, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, as he condemned the attack on a police van in northwestern region of the country.

“Let us make no mistake. Terrorism continues to be one of Pakistan’s foremost problems.
Our armed forces & police have valiantly fought the scourge. No words are enough to condemn terrorists’ attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families,” Sharif tweeted.

Six policemen were killed in Wednesday’s attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat, Pakistan’s Daily Times reported. The newspaper said that two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire on the van. According to police, the assailants attacked the police van on Abbasa Road, Wanda Shahab Khel.

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the attack on the police personnel in Lakki Marwat. The federal minister said he sought a report from the Chief Secretary and IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of the incident.

“Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police van in Lakki Marwat and expressed concern over the incident. A report of the incident was sought from the Chief Secretary and IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Expressing deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of police personnel,” his office tweeted.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said he has taken notice of the attack on the police van. He directed the police to present a report to him as soon as possible.

The recent surge in attacks in northwest part of the country has given rise to the fear that militancy and violence are making a comeback after more than a decade.

The resurgence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat has brought back memories of the bloody period of the early 2000s, Global Strat View reported.

“What is more worrying is that the civilian leadership and Pakistan’s powerful security establishment have so far failed to handle the emerging situation in Swat,” the report added.

– ANI

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK’s crime agency pursues India-linked illegal steroid smuggling ring
UK
Teenager convicted of murdering knife bin campaigner
Lifestyle
Honey shown to improve blood sugar, cholesterol: Study
News
Most Britons use ‘sick voice’ when calling in sick
US
Indian entrepreneur invited by US Vice President, discusses cyber security
News
Around half of asthma-hit kids admitted in London hospitals are Black and Asian
News
Peach King Didar Singh was beacon of hope for Sikh immigrants: US Senator
News
Women who exercise in the morning may have a lower risk of heart…
News
NHS medic set to become first UK surgeon to perform operation after becoming…
News
East London man pleads not guilty to Pakistani student’s murder
News
Women, girls in Pakistan flood zone suffer from urinary-tract infections & reproductive challenges
News
Taking paracetamol could come with a dangerous side effect – Scientists warn
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW