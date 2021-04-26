Teenager who died in Bicknacre crash has been named

A teenager who died in a head-on collision on April 7 after his car veered onto the wrong side of the road has been named.

Shrae Patel, 18, was driving his silver Ford Fiesta on Main Road in Bicknacre, Essex, in the direction of South Woodham Ferrers, when he collided head-on with a blue Vauxhall Corsa. He was rushed to The Royal London Hospital with ‘life-changing injuries’.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and doctors, Patel died two days later on April 9 as a result of his injuries.

The inquest into Patel’s death opened on April 23 at Essex Coroners Court in Chelmsford.

The court heard that ‘for reasons unknown’, Patel had veered onto the opposite side of the road before the collision happened.

A doctor from the hospital said the cause of death as a hypoxic brain injury and bilateral internal carotid artery dissection. However, a post mortem examination has not been carried out.

Essex Police are currently investigating the collision, though not as a matter for prosecution.

At the time of the crash, an Essex Police spokesperson said: “A silver Fiesta was being driven from Bicknacre towards South Woodham Ferrers when it was in collision with an oncoming Corsa. Ambulance and fire brigade also attended.

“The teenage driver of the silver Fiesta has been taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The driver of the Corsa – a man in his 80s – has been taken to hospital for assessment.”

The full inquest now has been adjourned to Sept. 14, 2021.