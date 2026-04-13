Rushing to file taxes? 1 in 10 new filing websites could be a scam

Tax-related scam websites have surged, with 1 in 10 new domains flagged as risky.

AI tools are helping fraudsters create near-identical copies of official tax portals.

Experts warn urgency around April 15 is making taxpayers more vulnerable.

The cybersecurity experts are flagging a sharp rise in tax scam websites, with last-minute filers increasingly at risk of falling into convincing digital traps, as the April 15 tax filing deadline approaches.

A recent analysis by Check Point Software Technologies points to a worrying trend. Since September 2025, thousands of tax-related domains have been created, many designed to mimic official platforms. By March 2026, the risk appears to have escalated, with 1 in every 10 newly registered tax-related websites flagged as malicious or suspicious, compared to 1 in 15 earlier in the cycle.

The timing, experts suggest, is no coincidence. The final weeks before filing tend to bring urgency, and with more people rushing to complete returns online, the chances of clicking an unfamiliar or misleading link increase significantly.

When urgency meets imitation

What is changing this year is not just the volume of scams, but how convincing they have become.

Cybersecurity specialists warn that advances in artificial intelligence are making it easier to replicate official tax platforms with striking accuracy. “Especially now, with AI, it’s going to be easier to clone a tax provider, a government website, or create something that has the same look and feel,” Greg Pepper, senior architect at Check Point, reportedly said in a news report.

These fake portals often mirror legitimate websites closely, with only minor backend differences that are difficult for users to detect. Some even imitate tools such as tax refund calculators, which are typically used to estimate returns.

The US Internal Revenue Service has cautioned that such tools can be manipulated to lure users with unusually high refund estimates. In several cases, scam websites have advertised payouts equivalent to over £30,000 ($38,700), prompting users to enter personal and financial details.

Once submitted, this information can be used for identity theft or wider fraud operations.

A pattern bigger than one country

Although many scams imitate US tax systems, the activity is not limited to one region. Researchers have identified similar phishing campaigns targeting users in other countries, including attempts to impersonate European tax authorities.

This suggests a more coordinated effort, with multiple domains and email campaigns working together to harvest data at scale. Suspicious website addresses, often designed to appear official at first glance, are being circulated alongside emails and messages that create a sense of urgency or reward.

Authorities have also warned that tax-related scams rarely follow a single pattern. They may appear as refund offers, penalty notices, or even messages linked to government schemes, all aimed at prompting quick action.

The IRS has advised users to remain cautious, noting that any platform promising unusually high refunds or requesting sensitive details through unsolicited links should be treated with suspicion.

The broader concern is how timing continues to work in favour of fraudsters. Tax season remains one of the few periods where financial activity, personal data sharing and strict deadlines all converge. For many, the pressure to file on time may outweigh the instinct to verify.

With 1 in 10 new tax-related websites now considered potentially unsafe, the risk is no longer limited to obvious scams. It is increasingly about how easily a legitimate-looking page can mislead.

Staying cautious in a crowded digital space

For taxpayers, the difference may come down to something as simple as where they click first.

With scams becoming harder to spot, experts suggest that small habits can make a significant difference during tax filing.

Users are being advised to avoid clicking on links received through emails or messages, especially those promising unusually high refunds or warning of penalties. Instead, accessing official tax websites by typing the address directly into the browser is considered a safer approach.

Authorities have also stressed that legitimate tax bodies do not ask for sensitive personal information, such as identification numbers or bank details, through unsolicited links. Any such request, particularly under time pressure, is often a red flag.

Adding an extra layer of security, such as multi-factor authentication, can help reduce the risk of unauthorised access to financial accounts. Suspicious emails or websites can also be reported to official channels before being deleted.

While the filing process has largely moved online, experts indicate that slowing down and verifying details remains one of the most effective ways to avoid falling victim to increasingly sophisticated scams.